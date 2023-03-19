On March 2, 2023, Wilma Cordelia Wright Hunt entered into the loving arms of Jesus and joined the heavenly choir as their newest pianist, passing naturally of age-related causes. She was 89 years old.
Wilma was born April 3, 1933, in Lewiston, to Leonard and Vivian (Geier) Madson. She attended school in Lewiston until the family moved to Orofino, graduating from Orofino High School in 1951. After graduating, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. There, she met Milton A. Wright and they were married Aug. 9 of 1953. She was honorably discharged shortly thereafter on Dec. 10, 1953, moving back to Orofino with Milton to start a family. They had three children together, Philip, Julia and Paul, eventually ending up in Lewiston, where she lived for the next 58 years until her death. After Milton passed away in 1996, she later married Malcolm Hunt in 2005.
Wilma was a woman of God, being an active member of Orchards Community Church since 1965, a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary and of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. She loved to travel, going “back east” to visit family and friends as often as possible and all over the country with Milton and later with Malcolm. Her work history included stints at State Hospital North in Orofino, and in Lewiston at Villa Nursing Home, as a Lewiston school bus driver, and as secretary at Coca Cola and later at Orchards Community Church. She was an incredible and loving wife, mother, grandmother (Momo) and great-grandmother. Wilma loved with every ounce of her being, and it showed in all facets of her life.
After God and family, music took center stage in Wilma’s life. She played the piano for countless music groups, choirs, church services, retirement homes and family gatherings. There was never a quiet room if Wilma had a say in the matter … especially if there was a piano (or accordion) nearby.
Wilma was preceded in death by her mother and father, Leonard and Vivian Madson; as well as her brother Everett Madson and sisters Verna Vaughn, Viola VanCleave, Thelma Madson and Genevieve McNeely. Also preceding her was Wilma’s husband of 43 years, Milton Wright, in addition to her second husband of 12 years, Malcolm Hunt.
Surviving Wilma are her children, Philip (Anita) Wright, of Lewiston, Julia (Thomas) Blimka, of Clarkston, and Paul (Rebecca) Wright, of Lewiston; grandchildren Joshua Wright (Erin), of Denver, Leisha (Daniel) Pielak, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Selina Blimka (Josh), of Lewiston, and Sabra (Andrew) Heid, of Jamieson, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Aria and Gabriel Pielak; and her faithful dog Chad.
The celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., in Lewiston.
Memorial donations may be made to Orchards Community Church.