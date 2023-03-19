On March 2, 2023, Wilma Cordelia Wright Hunt entered into the loving arms of Jesus and joined the heavenly choir as their newest pianist, passing naturally of age-related causes. She was 89 years old.

Wilma was born April 3, 1933, in Lewiston, to Leonard and Vivian (Geier) Madson. She attended school in Lewiston until the family moved to Orofino, graduating from Orofino High School in 1951. After graduating, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. There, she met Milton A. Wright and they were married Aug. 9 of 1953. She was honorably discharged shortly thereafter on Dec. 10, 1953, moving back to Orofino with Milton to start a family. They had three children together, Philip, Julia and Paul, eventually ending up in Lewiston, where she lived for the next 58 years until her death. After Milton passed away in 1996, she later married Malcolm Hunt in 2005.

