Wyatt Todd Hazeltine, came into this world at 5:55 a.m. on May 24, 1973, and left at 5:17 p.m. March 21, 2023. He was born to Dareld and Julie Hazeltine and was raised in Kendrick, ID, graduated with the KHS class of 1991. He enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corp., after graduation and served his country upon discharge he came back to the valley. Todd was employed by several companies but his favorites were Sharp’s Burger Ranch and SEL where his co-workers were family.
Todd was a proud father to his two sons James Dean and Wyatt Alexander Hazeltine both of Clarkston, WA. Wyatt was also a big brother and brother-in-law to Jennifer and Tom Perrigo and an honorary son of Dot Stover. He will be missed by all his aunts and uncles as well as friends. Wyatt leaves to join his mom in heaven as well his grandparents on both sides and many other relatives.
We would like to thank everyone who helped Todd fight his battle with cancer over the years, Dr. Lisa Barns, Dr. Michele Dickson, and all the staff at Lewiston Transitional Care Center who took care of him in his final month. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Bethany Memorial Cemetery outside of Kendrick near the family farm, followed by afternoon cookies and refreshments held at the VFW hall in Kendrick.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Julie Hazeltine Memorial Scholarship fund for the J-K Distinguished Young Women program 304 Ward St., Juliaetta, ID 83535.