Yvonne Sharon Hjelm passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the age of 85. Yvonne was born on Sept. 9, 1937, in Ashland, Ore., to Trilma and Bradford Russom.
Yvonne attended many schools, due to her father’s occupation as a power lineman. She graduated from high school in Vernonia, Ore.
Yvonne married Robert L. Hjelm (deceased) in Seattle. The couple lived in Seattle, Eugene, Ore., and Spokane, before settling in Lewiston in 1964, where Bob was employed by Potlatch Corp. for 23 years.
Yvonne spent summers at Dworshak Reservoir, in Ahsahka, where she enjoyed fishing (a lot) and camping with family and friends. She enjoyed trips to the Oregon Coast and visiting former classmates. Yvonne enjoyed razor all-terrain-vehicle rides, crafting, and made beautiful quilts with a group of friends at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She loved time spent and making memories with all her family and friends and her special companion of 16 years, Tom Snyder.
Yvonne worked at many local businesses as a bookkeeper, retiring when her husband retired.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Hjelm, who passed in 2005; mother, Trilma Russom; father, Bradford “Red” Russom, and one sister, Bonnie Boyer.
She is survived by her daughter Melanie (Darrell) Lundgren, of Lewiston; son Todd (Terry) Hjelm, of Clarkston; grandsons Cody (Jacki) Lundgren, of Colfax, and Dylan Hjelm, of Lewiston; granddaughters: Christine Hedler, of Lewiston; Raelene Hjelm, of Clarkston; Leighann Hjelm, of Prescott, Ariz.; great-grandchildren: Bailey, Clayton, Brooklyn, Kaitlyn, Braelyn, Jantzen and Greyson, and an aunt, Sharlee Dougherty, of Boise. She is also survived by her companion, Tom Snyder, of Lewiston.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14, at the First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, in Lewiston.
Memorial donations in Yvonne’s memory can be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.