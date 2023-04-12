Yvonne Sharon Hjelm

Yvonne Sharon Hjelm passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the age of 85. Yvonne was born on Sept. 9, 1937, in Ashland, Ore., to Trilma and Bradford Russom.

Yvonne attended many schools, due to her father’s occupation as a power lineman. She graduated from high school in Vernonia, Ore.