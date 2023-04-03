PULLMAN – The brick-and-mortar footprint of an area bank is shrinking after the merger of Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corp.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 7:10 pm
PULLMAN – The brick-and-mortar footprint of an area bank is shrinking after the merger of Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corp.
The last day of operations at a Columbia branch at 795 SE Bishop Blvd. in Pullman is June 2, according to an email from Umpqua Bank.
Its operations are being moved to a Umpqua bank branch just a block away at 225 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. All former Columbia bank branches will be transitioned to the Umpqua brand.
No other former Columbia or Umpqua locations are closing in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington at this time, according to the email.
“We continue to review how our customers engage with us and manage our footprint accordingly,” according to the email.
The discontinuation of the Columbia branch in Pullman is one of the less than 50 that were announced after the merger closed on March 1.
“The vast majority of impacted customers will have access to locations within 1 or 2 miles of their current locations,” according to the email.
Customers are expected to benefit from the merger, according to the email.
“Our customers will enjoy greater access to local expertise and enhanced banking tools, services and convenience,” according to the email.
The company headquarters of the combined bank is in Tacoma. It has more than $50 billion in assets and more than 340 branches in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, according to its website. Among them are offices in Clarkston, Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville and Colfax.
