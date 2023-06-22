A new Inpatient and Dietary Wing at Tri-State Health that was scheduled to open June 5 has been delayed to mid-July.
Spokeswoman Rebecca Mann said some delays were caused by challenges getting building materials on time, along with unexpected delays for inspections including an elevator inspection.
“I know that we had some inspections that took longer than we anticipated. So things that we thought were going to take only maybe like a weekend ended up being elongated over a couple of weeks,” she said.
The flash flood that hit the valley June 9 also delayed some of the work, Mann said.
“The natural effects of the weather just impeded some of the construction that was going to happen,” she said. “So there’s quite a few things, I think, that played into our delay. But we are really hopeful that we will finally be able to open up mid-to-late July.”
Once open, the new wing is expected to accommodate roughly 10% more patients, Mann said.
Because Tri-State Health is designated as a critical access hospital, it is still limited to 25 inpatient beds and four “extended recovery” beds. However, the new rooms will be larger and offer improved equipment and technology such as ceiling lifts.
Construction workers first broke ground in 2021, and total building costs exceeded $35 million.
