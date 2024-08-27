Pick Hilderbrand
Asotin County residents have a wonderful opportunity to elect a sheriff of the highest quality. John Hilderbrand brings almost 30 years of law enforcement experience, 23 years with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office. He has played an active role in providing safety to Asotin County residents as a member of the county fire department.
I feel he has significantly more experience than his opponent, not only in county law enforcement but also in working with and for other area law enforcement agencies, such as the city of Asotin. In these tough economic times, we need a sheriff who knows and fully understands the importance of cooperation with other area agencies for the betterment of our community, not just our county.
We need a sheriff who understands that even good deputies need to be held accountable by routine drug testing. We need Hilderbrand for our next sheriff in Asotin County.
I know Hilderbrand to be a man of quiet confidence, but he demonstrates firmness and strength when necessary. He truly cares about the community in which he has chosen to live and work. Look at the record and I am sure you will vote, as I have, for Hilderbrand.
Gail Richardson
Clarkston
Trail stood alone
Rep. Tom Trail is the lone true Republican legislative candidate on the ballot in Latah County. I have served with him for 14 years in the Idaho Legislature and know first-hand his hard work and dedication.
Trail recently demonstrated his outstanding courage when he was the lone Republican in the Idaho House to vote against cuts in education budgets. His commitment to our children and their education has no equal in the House.
Trail has always recognized and accepted his moral responsibility to provide our children with excellent educational opportunities. For his hard work, the teachers of the state of Idaho have recognized him with their prestigious Friend of Education award. He knows that you need fertilizer to get a good crop of wheat and that you can't provide quality education opportunities without committing the necessary resources.
In his wisdom, Trail knows that America must invest heavily in both an educated, skilled work force and in research and development if we are to meet the economic challenges presented by competition from China, India and elsewhere. I believe that he understands that providing a public education for every child in America is the secret to America's success and that education cutbacks threaten our future.
Trail has always defended our Second Amendment rights and is the only legislative candidate in Latah County endorsed by the National Rifle Association. The NRA has not endorsed the Tea Party candidates! Vote for Trail.
Gary J. Schroeder
Moscow