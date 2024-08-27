Pick Hilderbrand

Asotin County residents have a wonderful opportunity to elect a sheriff of the highest quality. John Hilderbrand brings almost 30 years of law enforcement experience, 23 years with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office. He has played an active role in providing safety to Asotin County residents as a member of the county fire department.

I feel he has significantly more experience than his opponent, not only in county law enforcement but also in working with and for other area law enforcement agencies, such as the city of Asotin. In these tough economic times, we need a sheriff who knows and fully understands the importance of cooperation with other area agencies for the betterment of our community, not just our county.

We need a sheriff who understands that even good deputies need to be held accountable by routine drug testing. We need Hilderbrand for our next sheriff in Asotin County.

I know Hilderbrand to be a man of quiet confidence, but he demonstrates firmness and strength when necessary. He truly cares about the community in which he has chosen to live and work. Look at the record and I am sure you will vote, as I have, for Hilderbrand.

Gail Richardson

Clarkston

