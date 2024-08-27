Cash for chairs

My stepdaughter works for an organization where the manager has a nice, cushy office chair for her own behind to sit in, but has had the staff under her - along with the children in her care - sit on the floor or on the very few measly cracked, flimsy plastic chairs that do exist, for months or a year now.

I consider this abuse and don't understand why this is being allowed or why those above do not seem to care.

I guess they must have cushy chairs for their bottoms, too, so don't consider it important enough to care about.

Just this past week, I went to some local businesses in the valley and put out jars requesting money for chairs to help out. If anyone would like to donate, I know it would be appreciated.

Lavonne Davis Harvey

Clarkston

Importing talent

Is anyone else concerned/alarmed over the recent article (April 7) regarding the anticipated race to secure high-skilled immigration visas? The article stated there are 65,000 visas awarded each year to companies looking to hire high-skilled workers from around the world.

Does this not beg the question: What is wrong with our educational system that we cannot supply even one-half of the workers needed to fill these jobs?

Has anyone in our schools contacted Microsoft, Apple, Google to find out what is needed to work for one of these companies? Will any of these companies send a representative to our schools to specifically talk with students and inform them of the possibilities of a career in their organization and what it would take to get there?