WASHINGTON - For all the armchair generals advocating U.S. military intervention in Syria, I have a few questions:

Is human suffering the reason for the United States to act? That is the noblest and most altruistic of motives, and the estimated 70,000 lives that have been lost in Syria constitute a tragedy. But is there a numerical benchmark that constitutes a trigger for intervention?

Didn't genocide in Rwanda claim hundreds of thousands of lives? Didn't war in the Congo kill an estimated 3 million? Should we have intervened in those conflicts? Should it be U.S. policy to act whenever the toll of death and destruction in any civil war around the world reaches some critical point? Or should we send in the military only when we can see the horror on television?

Is the fact that Bashar al-Assad possesses chemical weapons - and may have used them - the reason to intervene? President Obama called this a "red line" that must not be crossed, and now critics are pressing him to back up his words. But what do we really know?

Would the intelligence analysts who agree that chemical weapons have been used in Syria be the same intelligence analysts who agreed 10 years ago that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction? Isn't it true that Saddam, as it turned out, apparently didn't even have an active program to obtain WMD?

Didn't we learn in Iraq that despite consensus among officials and commentators about a rogue nation's secret WMD capabilities - with the CIA director calling the evidence a "slam dunk" and the national security adviser raising the specter of mushroom clouds - it's possible that the consensus is wrong?

If chemical weapons indeed were used, are we certain who used them? U.S. officials believe it was Assad; a United Nations official has suggested it might have been the rebels. Shouldn't we be certain where, when, how and by whom chemical warfare was practiced? We know that Assad is a monster, but don't we need to firmly establish blame before meting out punishment?

Is it Syria's strategic location in the Middle East that makes it necessary for the United States to intervene? Are we worried that continued chaos there would sow instability across the region? If this is our fear, what makes us think that U.S. military intervention would make things better?