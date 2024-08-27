OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: A ‘bold’ judge writes a castigating column

CHEERS ... to Judge Stephen S. Trott.

A Reagan appointee to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals whose senior chambers have been based in Idaho, Trott distinguished himself earlier this month with a Washington Post column castigating the U.S. Supreme Court.

This issue: The court’s decision granting presidents immunity from criminal prosecution for “official acts” while in office.

“Nowhere in the Constitution or the Federalist (Papers) is there any provision, suggestion, or hint that the president can with impunity commit crimes against the state or lawlessly abuse citizens without recourse,” Trott wrote. “But that is what the Supreme Court has left us: a kingdom within our republic.”

As a member of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office in the 1970s, Trott oversaw prosecution of President Richard Nixon’s so-called “Plumbers” unit, which broke into Beverly Hills psychiatrist Lewis Fielding’s office to dig up dirt on his patient, Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg.

Had the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling been in effect at the time, Trott notes:

-- Nixon and the Plumbers would have been “cloaked with his absolute immunity. The president’s and the Plumbers’ corrupt intent and criminal purpose would have been considered immaterial.”

-- Nixon could have blocked the Justice Department from investigating his coverup of the Watergate burglary. “If Nixon had known he had the unreviewable power to fire the special prosecutors and refuse to investigate and prosecute anyone related to the Watergate scandal, no one would have had to pay the price for their crimes.”

-- The same standard would have stopped any review into Nixon’s attempts to unleash the IRS against those placed on the former president’s “enemies list.”

“The court’s holding that the president has ‘unreviewable and absolute discretion’ over prosecutorial decisions means that if Donald Trump is reelected president, he can and most likely will dismiss all federal charges against himself,” Trott wrote.

The headline on Washington Post newsletter writer and Opinions section editor Drew Goins’ take on Trott’s column summed it up: “It takes a lot to get a federal judge to write a piece this bold.”

JEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.

For the second consecutive election, Fulcher is dodging his Democratic opponent, Kaylee Peterson of Eagle.

Likewise, 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, won’t debate his Democratic opponent, David Roth.

With those choices, they have — for the first time in recent memory — canceled the statewide televised debates on Idaho Public Television. However, both Peterson and Roth will appear on an “Idaho Reports” segment tonight at 8 p.m.

Without a debate, who benefits?

Not the voters, who have only limited opportunities to see how incumbents perform when stripped of the advantages that political office and well-tended campaign treasuries provide them.