OPINION: A new reason to question Idaho’s death penalty

This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

———

The planned second attempt to execute Thomas Creech on Nov. 13 offers another opportunity for Idahoans to weigh whether the death penalty should be the law of the land in Idaho.

We tend to think not.

The first failed attempt to kill Creech, now 74, earlier this year offers perhaps the best reason the state shouldn’t be in the business of killing people.

You might recall that in February, the state called off Creech’s execution after trying unsuccessfully for an hour to find a suitable vein to insert an IV for lethal injection.

The results of the state’s failed execution of Creech, fortunately, were not as horrific as botched executions in other states.

But there are other good reasons to reconsider the death penalty in Idaho.

Among them is the fact that the state gets it wrong often enough. Look no further than the case of Christopher Tapp, wrongly accused and convicted of killing Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls in 1996.

Angie Dodge’s mother initially called on the state to seek the death penalty for Tapp. But after it became clear police had botched the investigation, and that Tapp was innocent, she became one of the most forceful advocates for his exoneration. It’s a good thing the state didn’t administer the death penalty in Tapp’s case, since the real killer was found and convicted 25 years later.

Someone who did come close to execution in Idaho was Charles Fain, who was wrongfully convicted and spent nearly 20 years on death row for the 1982 sexual assault and murder of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson. Fain was exonerated in 2001 after DNA evidence cleared him of the crime.