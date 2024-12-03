A northern Idaho community college is saved, thankfully

If you’re in favor of higher education — and today that includes some but clearly not all voters — then the general election had one definite bright spot in the Idaho Panhandle: the voters’ choices to fill three seats on the North Idaho College board in Coeur d’Alene.

Count it as something in the Gem State to be thankful for this season.

The college has been teetering on the edge of losing accreditation, which could mean, in effect, the end of the college. This is not a subtle threat or much in dispute, or unimportant. The college’s future was hanging in the balance with the choices voters made to fill three critical spots on what normally, in most years until recently, has been an obscure governing body. Community college boards are quiet and publicly obscure — like a lot of offices in government — as long as they stay out of trouble.

North Idaho College has no inherent massive problems. There’s nothing about its teachers or students or administrators or facilities or the other people (vendors, community partners) raising any red flags. It long has operated like a normal community college, offering some collegiate courses and some aimed at vocational and technical training. Nothing terribly contentious there.

Until the Kootenai County Republican organization decided a few years ago to turn the nonpartisan board into a culture war battlefield (and in campaigns, vivid apocalyptic imagery). With the support of that organization, which for a couple of decades has been politically dominant in Kootenai, new members were elected to shake things up at the college.

Shake them they did. Their tenure of control, which has extended over not all but most of the last four years — since voters in November 2020 elected a majority which set about demolishing normal practices at the college — has been a time of chaos and uproar at the college. It included fired presidents and attorneys and others, and a wider mix of key players, some evidently quite capable and others evidently not. The college was in endless uproar for years, and the reason was easy to point to: the elected board.

Finally, the regional organization that accredits colleges stepped in and warned that the college’s credentials, which translates to the usefulness and recognition by the outside world of its education program, was at imminent risk of being lost.

That finally seems to have gotten the attention of Kootenai County voters. It was not all of them, and far from enough to constitute a landslide at the polls, but enough to change the membership of the board in a direction aimed at restoring the college’s conventional role as a community college.