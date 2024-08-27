People who have medical training should be able to make logical conclusions from available data. Once again, Dr. John Rusche in an Oct. 9 Lewiston Tribune commentary had difficulty doing so.

Everyone knows that if the fertilized egg of an eagle or a condor is destroyed, that genetic information for the benefit of the species and humanity can’t be recovered and is forever lost. So every logical effort has been made to save those species. Thankfully, it succeeded.

Since that concept applies to birds and every endangered species, why isn’t it applied to humans?

In my Dec. 24 commentary in the Tribune, I explained how the mother’s and father’s DNA genetic information started a new human with a unique DNA for genealogical and forensic purposes.

In his column, Rusche again expressed the need to resolve the labor shortage. Once again, the logical conclusion is that since at least 60 million pre-born babies were aborted in the U.S. — which he seems to support — then they won’t be around to fill that labor need. That implies, and another logical conclusion follows, that the embryos of every other animal are deemed worthy of saving, except humans, who have their own God-given intrinsic right to life as enshrined in our Declaration of Independence. These lost lives and the normalizing of selfishness — and that evil is good and good is evil — are the most obvious examples of the current crushing of our country’s founding norms for God’s blessings.

With those extra millions of lost U.S. citizens, the worsening societal problems from illegal immigration would not have occurred. Yes, I know we are a nation of legal immigrants who with their cultural diversity have built our wonderful American society and are welcomed and appreciated.

The logical conclusion of an open border policy is that many of the world’s population of 8 billion are trying to get here. Is that sustainable or even possible?

Here are other countries treat people who cross their borders illegally:

In North Korea, you get 12 years of hard labor.

In Afghanistan, you get shot.

In Iran, you are indefinitely detained.

In China, you probably will never be heard from again. Instead, you risk becoming an involuntary organ donor.

In Venezuela and Cuba, you are considered a spy and your fate is sealed.

I list the following perks to make sure we understand the situation correctly. Crossing the U.S. border illegally gets you a job, a driver’s license, a Social Security card, welfare, food stamps, credit cards, subsidized rent in upscale hotels (which U.S. veterans don’t get), free flights bypassing the Transportation Security Administration, a loan to buy a house, free education and free health care, including gender-changing surgery.

Undocumented immigrants also get a lobbyist in Washington, D.C., public documents printed in their language at a cost of billions of dollars, getting to vote (in California, it’s illegal to even ask for identification) and the right to carry their country’s flag (in their hearts and mind, it’s still their country) while protesting they don’t get enough benefits here. They are engaged in organized crime involving even 11-year-old gang members, whose criminal actions are expunged from their records, assuming they are actually arrested. Does Aurora, Colo., the murder and raping of hundreds of American citizens and the dangers of subway travel ring a bell?