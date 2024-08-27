OPINION: A question: Did you vote for this?

Did you really vote for a lawless presidency?

Some weeks ago, in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, I wrote: “The ultimate collapse attendant to our enormous mistake (Trump’s election) will appear to come slowly, but then it will immediately be all around us. It is as predictable as his corruption and his revenge and his hate. And we did it to ourselves.”

Turns out the ultimate collapse took about two weeks.

Writing in the Washington Post this week, Ruth Marcus, a measured commentator generally not given to hyperbole, said: “The country survived Trump 1. Now, it faces a real threat that the harm he inflicts during his second term will be irreparable. The United States’ standing in the world, its ability to keep the country safe, the federal government’s fundamental capacity to operate effectively — all of these will take years to repair, if that can be achieved at all.”

The completely unprecedented specter of the world’s richest man acting as a one-man government is truly the stuff of dystopian fiction. Except this is America right now, and it is happening in real time.

Elon Musk, a billionaire elected by no one but with vast interest in his own and his competitors’ federal contracts and with no accountability, is wandering the halls of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, issuing orders, firing federal workers, putting post-teens in charge of paying the government’s obligations, canceling federal agencies, accessing your Social Security number and much more.

For decades, Republican politicians have railed against violations of personal and private information by the government. The late Idaho Congressman George Hansen made a career of battling federal intrusion into his constituents’ lives and his own shady dealings. Hansen once accused the feds of pursuing a vendetta against him over “my opposition to federal intrusion into all our lives.”

Big George ended his career a crook, but one wonders what he would make of Elon Musk.

Perhaps you’ve been concerned about the total collapse of American democracy and the nation’s engaged, principled leadership in the world. Or perhaps you just don’t care. But this is how democracy dies — no rules, no laws, no accountability, no sense of proportion or moderation.

“So many of these things are so wildly illegal that I think they’re playing a quantity game and assuming the system can’t react to all this illegality at once,” David Super, an administrative law professor at Georgetown Law School, told the Post.

Since the Musk coup is playing out primarily on social media, it is appropriate that Wired magazine has the scoops about the Musketeers rummaging through your personal business, having given a handful of tech bros administrative access to government computer systems.

As Wired noted this week: “Typically, those admin privileges could give someone the power to log in to servers through secure shell access, navigate the entire file system, change user permissions, and delete or modify critical files. That could allow someone to bypass the security measures of, and potentially cause irreversible changes to, the very systems they have access to.

“ ‘You could do anything with these privileges,’ says one source with knowledge of the system, who adds that they cannot conceive of a reason that anyone would need them for purposes of simply hunting down fraudulent payments or analyzing disbursement flow.”