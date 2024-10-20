A traditional question: Are you better off now than 4 years ago?

It’s the traditional question — ever since the 1980 presidential campaign, at least, courtesy of Ronald Reagan — posed by at least one side in the campaign: Are you better off than you were four years ago?

Even though there’s a severe limit to how much any single public official can make individual lives better or worse — and in the best of times, some people fare badly, and vice versa — at any point in time, the question isn’t bad.

What’s tricky about it is that our memories often mess with us. Go back a few years, and things tend to look better than they did at the time.

I can help with that.

Every week, for a lot of years now, I publish something called the Idaho Weekly Briefing, and it includes a rundown of what happened over the previous week, using news items, statistics, news releases and what have you. The idea is to give a picture of what’s going on at the moment, a snapshot of sorts.

So here are some excerpts from the look at Idaho the week of Oct. 19, 2020, along with a little additional information.

I wrote then, “Candidate debates, including several for congressional offices, worked their way into news reports last week alongside the ever-present stories about COVID-19, which features reports of a strong pandemic resurgence in the state. Good news: wildfires eased back, and were much less noticed last week.”

COVID-19 was highly active — no vaccine for it had yet been released — and “As of October 17, Idaho health officials reported 52,582 cases of COVID-19. They were spread across all of Idaho’s 44 counties. This week’s increase was about 5,000 cases, more than last week and by far the largest in Idaho for any single week.”

COVID-19 killed thousands of Idahoans, and many businesses were either damaged or shuttered completely, owing in part to then-erratic messaging from Washington, D.C.