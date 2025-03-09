The past six weeks have certainly been an interesting time in American politics. I must admit to being glued to the news, checking each morning to see what President Donald Trump has been up to and who thinks the sky is falling today. I am cheering on Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Keep finding the waste and fraud, but please be a bit more careful about firing people we need. Reviews done by new Trump appointees would be a good start in avoiding those kinds of errors.

It’s been challenging to find out the truth — or as radio commentator Paul Harvey would say, “the rest of the story” — so I end up watching channels that do the least amount of editorializing. As such, I can hear what the man has actually said in entirety. With Trump, if you don’t hear his entire speech, beginning to end, then you are more than likely to be duped by the liberal news media into believing something quite the opposite of what he meant.

This Monday morning as I write this, my news perusal was well rewarded as I see Trump has got pretty much exactly what he wanted out of the Ukrainian screenplay starring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vice President JD Vance and himself. The European nations have seen that the purse strings have been tightly closed by Trump. He seems to think that spending $183 billion since February of 2022 on a foreign war is quite enough and that we should start looking at how to end the war, not just how to fund it.

It appears that after being escorted out of the White House, Zelenskyy flew straight to the United Kingdom, where he received a “loan” for $2.26 billion. (No doubt a deal was already on the table.) Along with those funds, Zelenskyy received strong assurances that the European nations would step up to the plate and fight the aggression staged by Vladimir Putin and Russia. Of course, they all want assurances from the U.S. that we will back them. They will get that in the form of us getting the rare earth mineral rights in Ukraine. Anyone with a brain knows that if we (the U.S.) make the kind of investment that requires, then we are going to protect it from Russia.

Russia knows that, too. So does Zelenskyy. This is how the U.S. protects Ukraine without us agreeing to let them join NATO. Russia gets its way by Ukraine not joining NATO and saves face. Ukraine gets its way by having our protection and presence as well as the backing of Europe and a path for reconstruction and economic development.