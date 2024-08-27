OPINION: AG’s suit against Adams County protects civil rights

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.
The state passed the Keep Washington Working Act in 2019 to help protect the civil rights and privacy rights of all Washington residents, especially migrants. It established statewide policies on local and state enforcement of federal immigration laws. With certain exceptions, state and local law enforcement are not permitted to detain, jail, transport or share personal information, such as immigration status, with federal law enforcement.
However, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been violating the state law for years, according to a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office. That includes allegations that deputies “unlawfully held people in custody based solely on their immigration status” and allowed federal agents to question them.
In the lawsuit, filed in Spokane County Superior Court, Attorney General Nick Brown said Adams County and its sheriff’s office has had years to settle issues regarding the alleged violations. In fact, the office was inching toward doing just that until President Donald Trump was elected in November.
Brown’s role is to protect the rights of all Washington residents and is right to do so under the Keep Washington Working Act.
Lawmakers created the act especially to protect civil rights of those who work in the state’s agriculture industry, 50% of whom are not born in the United States but live and work here under a variety of statuses.
Adams County’s major industry is agriculture. One would think county officials would want to abide by a law that helps protect an industry and people whose contributions are so important to the local region.
Not only has Adams County thumbed its nose at the law, it also has ignored guidance from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, which issued a news release last year clearly directing sheriff’s offices to comply with state law. That’s because law enforcement agencies know the law doesn’t prevent the arrest and prosecution of any resident for crimes such as burglary, rape or murder.
Yet, Adams County and its sheriff’s office appeared intent to play to Trump and attained legal help from America First Legal, a nonprofit founded by Trump adviser Stephen Miller.
What makes Trump’s edict and Adams County’s decision even more ridiculous is that Trump is trying to cut federal law enforcement jobs at the time he wants more enforcement of federal laws.
The issue of immigration has been a political volleyball for decades, with much of the rhetoric focused on the southern border. Trump’s new administration has brought the issue home to each state and local communities. Brown and other Washington officials should continue to protect the economy, culture and values that make our state work, always with their eyes focused toward humanity, dignity and justice.
