OPINION: AG’s suit against Adams County protects civil rights

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

The state passed the Keep Washington Working Act in 2019 to help protect the civil rights and privacy rights of all Washington residents, especially migrants. It established statewide policies on local and state enforcement of federal immigration laws. With certain exceptions, state and local law enforcement are not permitted to detain, jail, transport or share personal information, such as immigration status, with federal law enforcement.

However, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been violating the state law for years, according to a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office. That includes allegations that deputies “unlawfully held people in custody based solely on their immigration status” and allowed federal agents to question them.

In the lawsuit, filed in Spokane County Superior Court, Attorney General Nick Brown said Adams County and its sheriff’s office has had years to settle issues regarding the alleged violations. In fact, the office was inching toward doing just that until President Donald Trump was elected in November.

Brown’s role is to protect the rights of all Washington residents and is right to do so under the Keep Washington Working Act.