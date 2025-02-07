OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Idaho senators put America last

JEERS ... to Idaho Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.

Chairperson of the Finance Committee, Crapo joined a party-line vote that advanced the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.

A senior member of the Intelligence Committee, Risch also participated in a party-line vote that elevated the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

These two know better.

If decades of public service didn’t teach him, then his own health scares ought to have sobered Crapo to the idea of putting Kennedy in charge of the nation’s health apparatus. He’s made a career of marketing the false claim that vaccines cause autism. He’s got an enormous conflict of interest because he stands to profit from a lawsuit against the manufacturer of Gardasil, a vaccine against the human papillomavirus.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Kennedy revealed a shocking ignorance about basic programs, primarily Medicaid.

Now one of nation’s insiders on national security — and until Jan. 20, a genuine hawk — Risch has to know how placing the inexperienced Gabbard at the helm of America’s intelligence community puts the country at risk. She saw nothing wrong with meeting with former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. She’s so supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian Channel One host Vladimir Solovyov called her “our girlfriend Tulsi.”

And during her confirmation hearing last week, Gabbard refused to call Edward Snowden — a National Security Agency contractor who leaked the nation’s secrets and now lives in hiding in Russia — a traitor.

But Crapo and Risch would rather put America last when it comes to putting President Donald Trump first.

All of which proves how prescient Idaho political columnist Chuck Malloy was when he wrote — two months ago — that Crapo and Risch “would vote for Trump’s selections if they included Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.”

JEERS ... to state Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle.

Sponsor of a bill to ban certain flags from Idaho’s public school classrooms, Hill last week claimed: “I’ve seen it, to the point where the American flag has been taken down and another flag is put up. ... You’ll see in the background there will be some other flag. It’s a distraction. This does happen and even to the point we saw ISIS flags and Hamas flags in the classroom.”

Really?

How come we missed that?

Where was the community outrage directed at an Idaho teacher who displayed the flag of terrorist organizations in the classroom?

Where was the disciplinary action taken against an educator who displayed such poor judgment?

This is so contrary to the role of a public school teacher that the closest equivalent would be a minister who preaches the efficacy of armed robbery from the pulpit.

It simply doesn’t happen in Idaho.