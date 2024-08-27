OPINION: Americans have cast their votes and again hope for greatness

On Election Night, the red wave that’s been building over the past four years swept the nation in both popular and electoral votes. We, the people, clearly spoke out against the party and policies that have led to soaring inflation, crazy real estate prices and threatened national security with a lawless southern border. After four years of economic struggle and erosion of rights, America wants to be great again.

A “great nation” is often viewed through the lens of its global influence, economic power and military strength. While these attributes strengthen a nation’s negotiating power on the world stage, they represent outcome measures, not the formative substance of greatness. The ability to govern effectively forms the cornerstone of national success as it ensures that the country functions smoothly and its citizens can trust the institutions that serve them. A fair and just legal system, where laws are applied equally to all individuals, is critical for the protection of rights and prevention of corruption. In great nations, laws are not only just but are enforced in ways that promote accountability, transparency and the well-being of the people.

Economic prosperity contributes to national greatness. A strong economy provides the resources and opportunities that enable citizens to thrive. Great nations strive for a robust middle class and elimination of extreme poverty by investing in education and workforce development so that individuals can acquire skills to contribute to the economy and secure a better future. Prioritizing innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability of economic growth ensures that future generations inherit an economy that is not only prosperous, but also resilient and adaptable to change.

Great nations support strong families as the cornerstone of society. Raising a healthy future generation requires significant sacrifice because of the high amount of unpaid labor, expenditures and demands on physical and emotional energy. This crucial role deserves a position of respect. A loving, safe, supportive and stable family environment helps children learn the importance of responsibility, hard work, cooperation, values and traditions. This foundation helps children develop into emotionally stable, responsible, ethical and capable adults who can make meaningful contributions to society.