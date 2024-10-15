OPINION: An economic elitist is on the Washington ballot

On the Washington ballots about to be mailed out to voters are four initiatives that aim to reverse decisions reached by the Legislature.

These are not the work of ordinary Washington citizens waging a grassroots revolt against their elected representatives in Olympia. Instead, the common thread behind all four is this: Hedge fund owner Brian Heywood, a self-described “economic refugee” from California and now a Redmond resident. Heywood’s $6 million investment is the dominant reason why these measures are up for a vote.

Keep that in mind as you weigh the following:

Initiative 2066 — This would repeal House Bill 1589, a measure passed with Democratic support to begin transitioning the decarbonization of homes and buildings. By 2027, utilities affected by HB 1589 are required to submit plans to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

HB 1589 is tailored toward utilities serving more than 500,000 natural gas customers — in other words, Puget Sound Energy, which has more than 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers.

By contrast, Avista serves about 375,000 natural gas customers in its service area.

In a statement, PSE said: “HB 1589 does not include a ban on natural gas, and it does not change PSE’s obligation to serve natural gas to our customers. ... Nothing in the bill forces electrification. What it does is require PSE to develop a scenario demonstrating the costs of electrification that will be part of the integrated system plan we submit to our regulators in 2027.”

Initiative 2109 — This would repeal the state’s new 7% tax on capital gains of more than $250,000 from the sale of stocks and bonds.

And you can see why people such as Heywood don’t like it.

Washington’s refusal to launch an income tax leaves the state reliant on regressive sales taxes — a system that forces working- and middle-class families to pay three times the amount of their incomes toward taxes than do people of wealth.

This attempt at tax fairness is targeted. Retirement accounts are spared. Also excluded are capital gains on real estate, small family firms and farms.

That leaves fewer than 4,000 people — or about 0.2% of the state’s population — who would pay this tax.

But it produces about $900 million that is earmarked toward helping small, rural communities with inadequate property tax bases meet their school construction needs. The money also is aimed at improving public schools, higher education, early childhood education and child care.