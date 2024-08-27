Another dry year brings the same dusty problems

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

———

The moaning winds of the past few weeks could be setting the soundtrack for the coming summer months: dry and dusty as a frontier town in an old Western movie.

It’s way too soon to panic, but current water projections are sparse: scientists from the Washington State Climate Office say January was the fifth-driest on record. That on its own wouldn’t be so bad, the experts say — except for the fact that we’ve already been dealing with drought conditions for the past two summers.

Official water-watchers were hoping that with a La Niña effect bringing wetter weather this winter, we could make up some of the deficit. But this La Niña has been pretty weak so far.

So as we’ve done in many previous years, we’ll hope and pray that a cool, wet spring brings enough precipitation to replenish some reservoirs and adds enough snowpack to keep the rivers running.

For as long as anyone can tell, water has been the lifeblood of our region. But that’s always left farmers and power producers in a precarious proposition — which is partly why we’ve seen so many initiatives to reduce our reliance on the rain gods.

In recent decades, we’ve seen wind turbines sprout on the hills around us and sprawling solar farms take root on open lands that have room for acres of equipment. We’ve also seen emerging opposition to hydroelectric dams on our rivers and heard increasing buzz about nuclear energy.