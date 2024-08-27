OPINION: Anti-hazing law with WA roots would help save lives

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Jolayne Houtz and Hector Martinez lost their 19-year-old son in 2019. And like many parents who have had that experience, they vowed to keep his memory alive. The Bellevue couple used the enormous personal tragedy of their son’s death to help thousands of others.

Samuel Martinez died after being hazed as a Washington State University freshman while pledging Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was coerced into drinking large amounts of alcohol and died of alcohol poisoning.

That set his parents on a mission to seek justice for Sam and to make sure other students and families don’t suffer the same fate. Their diligence paid off in 2021 when Washington’s Legislature passed the Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act. The law made hazing a gross misdemeanor, rather than a simple misdemeanor. It also made hazing a felony if it results in substantial bodily harm. Washington was the 15th state to elevate hazing under those circumstances to a felony.

The law also ups the penalties for hazing from a maximum of 90 days to a year — and up to five years for a felony conviction.