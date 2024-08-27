OPINION: Apparently, this is what Idaho voters want

For years, the Gem State has operated under a premise that there’s a disconnect between what voters really want and what the GOP elected leadership actually provides.

The idea that a slim minority of hyperpartisan Republican voters has imposed minority rule on a broader swath of independents and GOP-leaning moderates has proved to be delusional.

Exhibit A: Proposition 1. This piece of electoral reform, the product of a grassroots initiative campaign, challenged Idaho’s closed Republican primary election format along three fronts.

Gone would be the requirement to register as a Republican in order to help provide the all-important Republican nomination for public office.

The candidates winning the top four number of votes — regardless of party affiliation — in the spring primary would advance to the general election. Theoretically, even if they came in second, third or fourth to a right-wing challenge in the spring, mainstream Republicans could survive and then court the larger, more diverse electorate that turns out in the fall.

And the general election would be decided by ranked choice voting.

Proposition 1 became a proxy on the GOP leadership that opposed it from the start.

And the GOP won by a near 2-to-1 margin — 64.9% rejected Proposition 1. To do any better than that, you had to be President Donald Trump, who won 66.9% of Idaho’s vote, or Congressman Russ Fulcher, who took 71%.

To say Proposition 1 was dragged down by its complicated — and possibly costly — ranked choice voting component is disputed by the scope of its defeat. A plain top-two primary initiative would have been subjected to the same GOP slogan — “Don’t Californicate Idaho” — and it would have been more accurate. Although it does not have ranked choice voting, the Golden State does use a top two primary.

And it wasn’t just ranked choice voting that went down to defeat in state after state Tuesday.

As the Idaho Statesman’s Scott McIntosh noted last week, top-two was rejected in South Dakota. A top-four primary proposal died in Montana. Arizona opposed an open primary measure.

Exhibit B: Voter preferences and/or the configuration of legislative districts embraced even the most fringe of Republicans over Democrats.

In Legislative District 6, Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Viola, paid no price for abandoning his own constituents within the University of Idaho or telling Democratic House candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe: “Why don’t you go back where you came from?”

Foreman fell behind Moscow City Councilor Julia Parker by about 900 votes in Latah County, but District 6 voters in Nez Perce County gave him a 1,773-vote edge before Lewis County handed Foreman 1,406 votes out of 1,808 cast.