See Moscow DYW program
I’d like to invite you and your family to Moscow’s Distinguished Young Women program at 7 p.m. Saturday at Real Life of the Palouse, 1428 South Blaine St., in Moscow.
Please come support these amazing young women: Millie Richards, daughter of Shawn and Barbara Richards; Megan Highfill, daughter of Michael and Becky Highfill; Kacie Clyde, daughter of Ken and Gaylynn Clyde; Abby Duke, daughter of Marchand and Kathy Duke; Victoria Fields, daughter of James and Willma Fields; and Peyton Sumner, daughter of Scott and Eija Sumner.
Hope to see you there.
LINDA WILLIAMS, Moscow
———
Tending that garden
They’re in a mixedfaith marriage. He faithfully follows sports, and she’s staunchly oblivious to tournaments and bowl games. Three solid decades of this did not decay their relationship.
His “March Madness” prompts her to tend a garden, coaxing flowers to bloom on the roof of hell. This is a joke because she’s a nonbeliever in supernatural tales and mythical places. He agrees about the woowoo. They both share a deep and meaningful appreciation for reality, their refuge from the current drama around them: another retelling of “The Crucible,” episode 2023.
She critiques the plot and production in her letters to the editor, aware her opinion on this page says as much about her as the contemporary plotlines she explores. This is where she must publicly stand today, and speak her truth. Speaking of truth, you should know that she is me. I’m here to express my weariness of this devilall-the-time storyline, the same-old demonizing, the false accusations based on false premises.
Enough already with the satanic-panic trope. Stop the finger-pointing, the othering, the fearmongering. If I’m stuck inside my head, forced to have thoughts about what I observe, I’m looking for something light and uplifting, a reflection of the beauty and goodness in the world. My home-court advantage is wildflowers because I admire their simple resilience and their willingness to serve as a reality shingle on the roof of hell.
JANET MARUGG, Clarkston
———
HB 314 was a bad idea
A model bill, crafted by the ultraconservative nonprofit American Legislative Exchange Council, and imported to Idaho as House Bill 314, was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little.
By encouraging community members to transform any disaffection with a public school into lawsuits, it would have hamstrung teachers between loyalty to their students and their responsibility to the law. By criminalizing access to some information, it aimed to render take-home anthologies unmanageable. Advanced placement and dualcredit classes beyond the classroom instructors’ curricular control also would have disappeared.
We could co-construct our classrooms and units with parents, yet what other profession is expected to cheerfully reject its own expertise and seek the advice of those who have no experience in it? Secondary education is a specialty, yet this bill would have reduced us to mouthpieces of ultraconservative spokespeople. There is no more complete indoctrination than one which forbids instructors from discussing issues sacred to those in their classes. Proscribe sexuality from these topics, and witness their anodyne, bloodless, almost unrecognizable form.
Meanwhile, our state government abridges the freedom of the press, privileging the 10th Amendment over the 14th Amendment; whereas education is not an enumerated responsibility of the federal government, the defense of constitutional rights to a free press is.
But the Constitution is not important to ALEC or its minions in the Idaho Legislature. Rather, they must create false emergencies to engross their power. This legislation deserved its veto, and its proponents deserve jobs with ALEC, far from the public trust.
R. TODD BAILEY, Moscow
———
Defense is expensive
Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal felony counts. More arraignments may follow.
Defense is expensive. But fear not: Trump’s greatest gift is the grift. So folks, open your wallets and send money to pay for Trump’s defense attorneys. You can even get a T-shirt with his mugshot even though there was no mugshot taken.
After all, Trump’s art of the con is to get other people to pay his bills. He remains rich and you have a T-shirt.
MARY ANN DAVIDSON, Grangeville