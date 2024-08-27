OPINION: As GOP takes control, Idaho’s Crapo poised to head Finance

In the 40 years that I have known Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, he has never bragged about his having great power or influence — even when he was in high-level political positions.

Crapo has the reputation of a workhorse. He’s more comfortable diving into the minutia of complicated tax legislation, as opposed to being a star attraction at a MAGA rally. He gladly leaves it to others to be the “talking heads” on Sunday network news shows.

Basically, he’s the same guy I interviewed some 40 years ago — the young Idaho Falls lawyer and state senator who talked about how he might like to serve in Congress one day. That day came when he won the 2nd District House seat in 1992, then moved to the Senate in 1999 — facing little more than token opposition along the way.

The senator is 73 years old, an age when politicians, and other folks, start thinking about winding down their careers, if they haven’t done so. But there will be no “slowing down” with President-elect Donald Trump moving into the White House and Republicans winning both chambers of Congress. Crapo, the fourth longest-serving Republican in the Senate, is entering the peak of his political career — and the height of power and influence.

In January, he takes over as chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, the first Republican chairperson in 24 years not named Orin Hatch or Chuck Grassley. Crapo chaired the Senate’s banking committee during Trump’s first term as president, but there’s more meat that goes with finance. Crapo, the committee’s ranking member for the last four years, welcomes the challenge.

“I think the finance committee has the broadest jurisdiction of any committee in Congress,” he told me.

The committee presides over federal tax policy, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the implementation and enforcement of trade agreements. It’s all mind-numbing, detailed stuff on which Crapo thrives.

One of the committee battles will be the extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Republicans passed through in 2017 and part of it is scheduled to expire at the end of next year. The task may be easier with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress. That means Republicans can pass some select bills through the Senate by simple majority, opposed to the normal two-thirds vote. The tax-cut bill is a prime candidate for “reconciliation.”

Democratic critics say that the tax cuts caused the deficit to skyrocket while benefiting billionaires. Crapo rejects those arguments.