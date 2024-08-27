As the summers get drier, the challenges will rise

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

You don’t have to be in agriculture to know that the Yakima Valley’s been suffering through a severe dry spell.

After two straight years of drought, the signs are everywhere — shrunken reservoirs, bare mountaintops, fallow fields. We’re in the midst of the sixth declared drought in the past 10 years.

At the rate we’re going, Department of Ecology drought expert Caroline Mellor warned in a recent interview with the Herald-Republic’s Questen Inghram, Washington will be experiencing droughts 40% of the time because of skimpy snowpacks.

As devastating as dry years can be for farmers, the increasing problem puts a strain on all of us.

The agriculture industry can get a measure of relief through state and federal emergency funds, but that could eventually siphon away money from public schools, health care or environmental programs.

When things dry up, everybody suffers.

But as the climate changes, the challenges are certain to mount.