Tired of visuals
Is anyone else really tired and feel nauseated by the constant visuals of the Bryan Kohberger court proceedings in Moscow?
Aug. 19 was too much. You are making a celebrity of him. He is on trial for an unspeakable crime and doesn’t need to have media coverage depicting him as a star of some Hollywood drama.
Please discern your visual coverage.
Guy and MaryKay Jungert
Clarkston
It’s a front
Yes, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador fudged the title of the so-called open primary initiative, but the initiative itself is a gigantic lump of steaming fudge.
The purpose of Reclaim Idaho is enacting Democratic Party goals through the initiative process because they can’t get through the Idaho Legislature.
Their goal here is to elect more Democrats in Idaho.
Idahoans for Open Primaries is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reclaim Idaho, led by a Democratic former office-seeker.
IOP uses “plight of independent voters” as a front for its Democratic party goals. Its partners at the Lewiston Tribune follow that lead in coverage and commentary. (Too bad there’s no way to sue Reclaim Idaho and the Tribune to force them to be honest with the public.)
The current primary system in Idaho has problems. If the solution were this initiative, there would be no need to lie about which party it benefits in order to promote it.
Reclaim Idaho proved a juggernaut on Medicaid, but was reduced to a tinker toy on education.
The people of Idaho know what they want, and that’s how they vote.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
A plea for peace
Being a person with a healthy commitment to reality, I admit a skeptic’s approach to the recent U.S. congressional hearings on the presence of alien biologics and spacecraft. Then the stubborn tendency to consider, to plan for and, yes, even to dream about things arose and I find myself with this to offer:
Open letter to alien overlords:
Is it too late to plead for peace? If you’re wondering, here are some personal definitive thoughts.
Despite the lack of observable evidence, peace is the ultimate human dream. It is freedom. Peace is economic soundness free from the stresses of poverty. Peace is access to sufficient knowledge to give informed consent, to have mental and emotional stimulation free from coercion and undue influence. Peace is freedom from fear, the physical and psychological safety free from civil strife. It’s autonomy over my own mind and body, my enterprise, and my time. Peace is the freedom to speak my truth, to be heard and understood. It’s equality and justice. Peace is the ability to experience art and beauty. Peace is the freedom to be and to become.
Regardless of what you might have heard, humans would rather live in peace than rest in peace.
Sincerely hoping peace is the universal dream, too.
Any chance of installing a high-tech universal government business bull excrement detector?
For the record, I propose we all share peace as our “inalienable” right.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Making waves
On a recent float trip with three friends down the lower Salmon River, all was peaceful, until we hit the Snake River. There, jet boats dominated, making waves in more ways than one. Several waved American flags alongside Trump flags. And some flew “F--- Biden” flags.
I don’t know what that says about American politics, but I know how it feels. It feels like you can’t get away from politics even by taking a trip through remote country. It feels like Donald Trump worshipers have usurped our flag and are now usurping the Snake River.
I don’t know how the parents I saw with their kids explained why those expensive jet boats making huge waves needed to fly the dreaded F-word about our president, but it sure felt awkward.
It also felt predictive. If those who can afford such expensive toys love their guy so much they can’t even spend a Saturday on the river without him, the indicted candidate may well defeat the president those flags disparage. Many mobsters have run their organizations from prison. Why not Trump?
I have never seen a “F--- Trump” flag, and it may be that Joe Biden supporters have too much taste to fly them. Or perhaps they fear the consequences. After all, my friends told me that when they camped on Geneva Bar four years ago, the next camp downriver continued a drunken chant late into the night: “Kill the Democrats.”
Fortunately, my friends were flying no flags.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville