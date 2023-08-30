What does this say?
So the GOP’s standard bearer is now facing a total of 91 felony charges and is out on bail in four jurisdictions.
Donald Trump has been charged for crimes committed before he became president, crimes he committed while president and crimes he committed after his presidency ended. He’s been charged with crimes directly related to trying to steal the election from the rightful winner; attempting to steal our voice by stealing our vote. He even encouraged supporters to threaten the life of his vice president.
Trump’s fake university was shut down for fraud and he was forced to pay a $25 million settlement as a result. Trump’s fake charity was shut down for fraud because he was keeping the money instead of donating the funds to charities he claimed to be supporting with the money. And Trump’s business was convicted of 17 felonies and its chief financial officer went to prison as a result.
Yet somehow there are still people who think Trump is an honorable man worthy of again being elected president. What does this say about the people who would support a career criminal like Trump? Here’s a hint: It’s very revealing of the character of his supporters, to put it kindly.
If you’re OK with Trump you’re OK with career criminals, braggarts, grifters, bigots, racists, sexists, liars, thieves, malignant narcissists, political violence, corruption and authoritarianism. Trump is popular because he provides a permission structure for the most abhorrent beliefs and behaviors in American society today.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Mysteriously quiet
What’s going on with the Thorn Creek to Moscow Highway 95 project this summer? Things have been mysteriously quiet.
On March 9, 2021, the Army Corps of Engineers issued a Wetlands Permit to the Idaho Transportation Department for the project, and ITD subsequently broke ground in June 2022. Wetland sites had to be 0.5 acres in size or less, and ITD asserted this in their permit application.
However, Aug. 9, 2022, the Corps discovered that site 1 was greater than 1.16 acres in size, suspended the permit for site 1 and then subsequently the other 12 sites. Then March 31, ITD submitted a new permit application allegedly meeting all of the Corp’s requirements, and asking for an expedited 30-day review.
The Corps quickly replied that the application was missing the following items: First, a complete delineation for all highway crossing sites within all of the wetland sites. Second, the use of current data for these delineations instead of 12- to 19-year-old data. Third, water quality certifications from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, which could take more than 60 days to obtain.
Thus, the project is delayed because ITD has done an inadequate job both with its initial delineation of wetland sites and also the application. The Corps has held ITD to the rules and regulations. It is still not clear how this application process will finally play out, but in this case the Corps deserves our appreciation for doing their job as required; ITD, not so much.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow