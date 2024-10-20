The Biden administration has allowed up to 20 million illegal undocumented aliens to enter the U.S. during its term. According to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement 2024 report, the 779,691 illegal aliens so far this year consist of the following:
13,099 murderers.
15,811 rapists.
425,431 convicted criminals.
350 terrorists.
325,000 unaccompanied and unaccounted for minors.
These people are roaming free throughout our country. Do you really want that? These countries are not sending their best and brightest. Instead, they are sending us their problems by emptying their prisons and asylums.
Last year, there were 116,000 fentanyl deaths in the U.S. We lost 58,000 soldiers during the entire Vietnam War. In other words, the U.S. had two Vietnams last year. We need to enforce our border laws and stop this insanity.
The cost of this insane border policy is unfolding before our eyes as FEMA shortages are a reality with the Helene and Milton hurricanes crisis in North Carolina and Florida. Last week — after Helene but prior to Milton — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said: “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting (Milton). We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”
So, where did those funds go? FEMA Food and Shelter Program for Migrants spent $640.9 million in 2024 so far and $780 million in 2023. Two ladies who are undocumented illegal aliens were interviewed in Manhattan, where they stated that they have all expenses paid in a full-service hotel with all meals and day care paid for by this FEMA Program money funded by the American taxpayer.
Most Americans could not afford to even stay one night in this expensive hotel.
Currently, there are 120 hotels in New York City full of immigrants.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ first tweet after Hurricane Helene pertained to sending $150 million to Lebanon. She mentioned nothing about the devastation of 100-plus counties and hundreds of U.S. citizens’ lives lost and hundreds missing in North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida with damages estimated at $40 billion.
Harris said $750 per family is allocated for the hurricane victims who have lost their homes. She conveniently forgot to mention that if you have homeowner’s insurance, you are automatically disqualified for this ridiculously small amount of assistance.
This border crisis has caused the deaths of many innocent Americans and sadly there will be more if they are allowed to continue this blatant disregard of the law and our Constitution.
When Harris has been asked what she would do different from the Biden administration, she avoids answering and instead offers up a political word salad about how much she loves the American people. Recently, however, when asked what she would change, she replied: “I can’t think of one thing I would change.”
Continuing these migration policies that violate the U.S. Constitution will destroy our country. Some might wonder why we have these policies that obviously damage U.S. society and have such high costs economically. The Democrats want you to believe that it is motivated by humanitarian purposes. But the reality is they are moving these illegals into the seven swing states with 90 Electoral College votes that determine our presidential election with policies that allow them to vote.
California just passed legislation that allows for no ID to vote in any election from the president down to city council and also makes it a crime to ask for ID. There are 37 states in the U.S. that do not require photo ID to vote.
“Every illegal vote cancels out the vote of a legal American citizen,” said Rep. Brian Steil, R-Wis., chairperson of the House Administration Committee. In July, the U.S. House of Representatives proposed a bill that, if implemented, would require non-American citizens to be removed from voter rolls and require new applicants to provide proof of U.S. citizenship. In September, the proposal was negotiated out of the stopgap spending bill by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said it was already illegal for noncitizens to vote. The failure to pass this legislation gives the green light to states that don’t require ID, allowing these illegal aliens to vote.
President Donald Trump will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, allowing the president to detain and deport foreign nationals who have invaded our country illegally.
Trump said: “We will send elite squads of ICE to hunt down, arrest and deport illegal gang members until there’s not a single one left in the country. If they return, there will be an automatic 10-year sentence with no possibility of parole. Also a mandatory death penalty for any illegal that kills an American citizen or law enforcement officer.”
The Biden-Harris record is as follows:
Inflation is up 19.9%.
The national debt is $35.7 trillion, up 30%.
The highest migration numbers in history are up to 20 million.
Food prices are up 22.3%. Shelter costs 23% more. Energy prices are up 29.4% since 2020.
Can you imagine the devastation to our country from another four years of these policies?
Trump had the lowest migration numbers in 45 years during his term. Trump is proposing no tax on tips, Social Security or overtime. He wants to put a 200% tariff on cars made outside the U.S. Foreign car makers are building factories in Mexico. Without this tariff, the U.S. auto industry will be destroyed. He intends to put Elon Musk, a brilliant business leader, in charge of government cost cutting.
The Democrats are working to implement a one-party system, controlling votes by strategically placing the illegal aliens in the swing states. If they win this election, they will succeed in their goal of the one-party system like what has happened to the state of California. They used the illegals in California and turned a red state blue.
Remember Gov. Ronald Reagan? Whatever happened to the government for the people and by the people? When the government uses taxpayer money to promote a biased political agenda, we no longer have a free country, but a totalitarian banana republic.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.