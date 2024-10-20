The Biden administration has allowed up to 20 million illegal undocumented aliens to enter the U.S. during its term. According to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement 2024 report, the 779,691 illegal aliens so far this year consist of the following:

13,099 murderers.

15,811 rapists.

425,431 convicted criminals.

350 terrorists.

325,000 unaccompanied and unaccounted for minors.

These people are roaming free throughout our country. Do you really want that? These countries are not sending their best and brightest. Instead, they are sending us their problems by emptying their prisons and asylums.

Last year, there were 116,000 fentanyl deaths in the U.S. We lost 58,000 soldiers during the entire Vietnam War. In other words, the U.S. had two Vietnams last year. We need to enforce our border laws and stop this insanity.

The cost of this insane border policy is unfolding before our eyes as FEMA shortages are a reality with the Helene and Milton hurricanes crisis in North Carolina and Florida. Last week — after Helene but prior to Milton — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said: “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting (Milton). We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

So, where did those funds go? FEMA Food and Shelter Program for Migrants spent $640.9 million in 2024 so far and $780 million in 2023. Two ladies who are undocumented illegal aliens were interviewed in Manhattan, where they stated that they have all expenses paid in a full-service hotel with all meals and day care paid for by this FEMA Program money funded by the American taxpayer.

Most Americans could not afford to even stay one night in this expensive hotel.

Currently, there are 120 hotels in New York City full of immigrants.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ first tweet after Hurricane Helene pertained to sending $150 million to Lebanon. She mentioned nothing about the devastation of 100-plus counties and hundreds of U.S. citizens’ lives lost and hundreds missing in North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida with damages estimated at $40 billion.

Harris said $750 per family is allocated for the hurricane victims who have lost their homes. She conveniently forgot to mention that if you have homeowner’s insurance, you are automatically disqualified for this ridiculously small amount of assistance.

This border crisis has caused the deaths of many innocent Americans and sadly there will be more if they are allowed to continue this blatant disregard of the law and our Constitution.