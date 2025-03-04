OPINION: Bill to help pass school bonds would come at a cost

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

The Washington state Constitution has been amended 112 times since it was adopted in 1889. Often, these changes address very specific concerns, like changing the terms of debt repayment or deadlines for redistricting.

But a new proposed constitutional amendment is moving quickly through the Legislature. And it’s a big one that will demand careful consideration from every voter if it reaches the ballot.

A bill sponsored by Sen. Deb Krishnadasan, D-Gig Harbor, would lower the threshold to pass school construction bonds from the current 60% of local electorates to a simple majority of 50% plus one. That requires a rewrite to the state constitution, and there is good reason to do so.

Last year, only 31% of school bond votes passed their first time out, leaving K-12 students across the state to continue making do in dilapidated buildings with leaky roofs, faulty heating systems and outdated science labs. Rural, high-poverty districts, in particular, suffer with buildings that haven’t been updated in decades.

But 88% of all school construction bonds would have passed with a simple majority, according to officials at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which has a program to defray some of the cost — as long as districts secure local funding first.