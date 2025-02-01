Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
OpinionFebruary 1, 2025

OPINION: Bipartisan bill would help alleviate news deserts

Guest Editorial: Another Newspaper’s Opinion

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

———

Whether you’re considering how to vote on a school levy, what to do to stay healthy during flu season or how new county building codes might affect your home, you need accurate, balanced information.

Not sales pitches disguised as news reports. Not weird links that’ll take you down rabbit holes full of misinformation. Not political propaganda.

But in communities like ours, that’s getting harder to find. More than 200 rural areas across the United States, in fact, are now designated as “news deserts” because they lack access to professional local journalism, Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism reports.

It doesn’t take a media analyst to define the problem: Newspapers have been dropping like flies in the past two decades. Fewer than 5,600 remain in the U.S. — down roughly a third from 2005. And most of the ones that remain can no longer afford to print daily editions.

Local broadcast news, meantime, isn’t exactly picking up the slack, according to the Radio Television Digital News Association. And good luck getting straight information from an increasingly undisciplined internet obsessed with memes and riddled with fake news.

State Sens. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, and Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, however, have a bipartisan proposal to counter all this.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

They’re cosponsoring Senate Bill 5400, which was introduced in a hearing before the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee earlier this week.

The bill would establish a $20 million annual fund that could subsidize eligible news organizations working to create civic news content in underserved communities by raising an existing tax on the state’s largest tech companies.

The Department of Commerce would oversee the fund with help from the Employment Security Department. The additional money could mean around $13,000 for each working reporter and editor at qualifying newspapers.

That would go a long way toward bringing more thorough local coverage to communities across the state.

It would mean more meaningful stories, deeper analyses and wider perspectives on issues affecting places like the Yakima Valley.

Most of us got into journalism as a means of serving our communities. We continue to think better information translates into better local decisions.

So we support the passage of this bill for one simple reason: We believe it’ll help us serve you better.

TNS

Related
OpinionFeb. 1
Feb. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion
OpinionJan. 31
Jan. 31 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionJan. 31
OPINION: Labrador’s ethical ground floor is in the basement
OpinionJan. 30
OPINION: Who will pay for schools: state or local taxpayers?
Related
OpinionJan. 30
Jan. 30 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Idaho’s open-range law deserves some open rage
OpinionJan. 29
OPINION: Idaho’s open-range law deserves some open rage
OpinionJan. 29
Jan. 29 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: And the survey says: Idahoans speak out on public issues
OpinionJan. 28
OPINION: And the survey says: Idahoans speak out on public issues
OPINION: What Idahoans want, they’re not going to get
OpinionJan. 26
OPINION: What Idahoans want, they’re not going to get
OPINION: Public demands a choice in school, says Idaho GOP leader
OpinionJan. 26
OPINION: Public demands a choice in school, says Idaho GOP leader
OPINION: What really is Christian nationalism? Look through history
OpinionJan. 26
OPINION: What really is Christian nationalism? Look through history
OPINION: King’s dream still offers a great agenda we need to make reality
OpinionJan. 25
OPINION: King’s dream still offers a great agenda we need to make reality
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy