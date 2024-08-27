OPINION: Caught up in Boise’s shifting political fortunes

Coming out of last week’s organizational session, those north central Idaho lawmakers willing to do leadership’s bidding emerged with a modicum of influence. For the more independent-minded, however, it was just the reverse.
Among the changes:
A stalwart defender of public education was ejected from the House Education Committee.
The delegation gained two seats on the all-important Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
There’s a pickup of one of a handful of open committee chairpersonships.
In a sense, the regional delegation goes into the legislative session swimming against two currents.
Geography is one. As Idaho Reports host Melissa Davlin noted, the entire House leadership team — both Republican and Democratic — resides in the Treasure Valley. Leadership in the Senate is more dispersed, but not one member comes from northern Idaho.
Seniority is another. In a Legislature where House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, is starting his 14th two-year term, and it’s not uncommon for lawmakers to have decades of experience, nobody in north central Idaho’s delegation has more than three terms. The most senior member, former Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, retired after serving four terms. He’s been replaced by freshman Rep. Kyle Harris, R-Lewiston.
Start with the loss: If you agree with the idea that scarce tax dollars should not be siphoned away from Idaho’s chronically underfunded public schools toward subsidizing the private education of wealthier children, then the treatment of Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, is an unmitigated setback.
While serving as vice chairperson of the House Education Committee, McCann, along with Chairperson Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, blocked a voucher bill from reaching the floor.
Out-of-state voucher advocates targeted both for defeat. They prevailed with Yamamoto. McCann survived a primary election challenge. But rather than elevate her to the House Education Committee chairpersonship, House leadership bumped the Lewiston Republican over to the House Health and Welfare Committee. McCann retains her seats on the Agricultural Affairs and Commerce and Human Resources committees.
Instead, Reps. Douglas Pickett, R-Oakley — who voted for a tax credit intended to subsidize private schools last year — and Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood, were assigned chairperson and vice chairperson of Education, respectively.
Observed Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert: “The move would appear to push House Education to the right, particularly on private school choice.”
Also placed on the education panel was Harris, whose additional committee assignments include Business and Transportation.
Elsewhere, the region has not had any voice on the budget committee since 2022. That year, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, was defeated for reelection. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, exited the House to make an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor. And Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, retired from office and took a job as the University of Idaho’s special assistant to the president for state and government relations.
Last week, the void was filled by Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins.
Mitchell also retains his seat as vice chairperson of the House Transportation Committee. Carlson will remain on the Senate Education Committee.
Typically, an assignment to the budget-writing panel is viewed as an asset to the region’s two institutions of higher learning. But earlier this year, Carlson voted against budgets both for the UI and Lewis-Clark State College as well as the state’s community colleges. While Mitchell voted yes, his colleague — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola — demonstrated that even in a legislative district that includes Moscow, there’s no penalty in voting against higher education. He won reelection, anyway.
Of the region’s six lawmakers, Foreman walked away with a prized chairpersonship. He will take the helm at Commerce and Human Resources, while retaining a seat on the Senate judiciary committee.
Rounding out the group is Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, who emerged from the organizational session with the same portfolio — vice chairperson of Resources and Conservation as well as seats on Revenue and Taxation and Transportation.
Clearly the momentum is behind lawmakers who support the Legislative leadership’s further tilt to the right. How that benefits the people of north central Idaho remains to be seen. The Legislature convenes next month. Stay tuned. — M.T.