OPINION: Caught up in Boise’s shifting political fortunes

Coming out of last week’s organizational session, those north central Idaho lawmakers willing to do leadership’s bidding emerged with a modicum of influence. For the more independent-minded, however, it was just the reverse.

Among the changes:

A stalwart defender of public education was ejected from the House Education Committee.

The delegation gained two seats on the all-important Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

There’s a pickup of one of a handful of open committee chairpersonships.

In a sense, the regional delegation goes into the legislative session swimming against two currents.

Geography is one. As Idaho Reports host Melissa Davlin noted, the entire House leadership team — both Republican and Democratic — resides in the Treasure Valley. Leadership in the Senate is more dispersed, but not one member comes from northern Idaho.

Seniority is another. In a Legislature where House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, is starting his 14th two-year term, and it’s not uncommon for lawmakers to have decades of experience, nobody in north central Idaho’s delegation has more than three terms. The most senior member, former Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, retired after serving four terms. He’s been replaced by freshman Rep. Kyle Harris, R-Lewiston.

Start with the loss: If you agree with the idea that scarce tax dollars should not be siphoned away from Idaho’s chronically underfunded public schools toward subsidizing the private education of wealthier children, then the treatment of Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, is an unmitigated setback.

While serving as vice chairperson of the House Education Committee, McCann, along with Chairperson Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, blocked a voucher bill from reaching the floor.