OPINION: Check the mirror to see who’s calling who a socialist

Name-calling is not a behavior reserved for schoolyard bullies. As a political strategy, it seems childish and petty.

One side calls the other “communist, “socialist,” “Marxist” or “fascist.” I’ll bet a majority has no real clue about the true meanings of these terms. Yet, they echo many of them to vilify the side they disagree with, further driving a wedge between us and grossly oversimplifying seriously complicated political and economic systems.

There is no purely capitalist, communist, Marxist, socialist or fascist system in the world today. All systems are a blend of various ideologies.

Communism is a form of government based on the ideas of German philosophers and economic/political theorists Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels as written in their 1848 “The Communist Manifesto.” The goal was elimination of socioeconomic class struggles by creating a classless society in which an authoritarian government controls all property and redistributes wealth. In other words, there should be no rich or poor people and no private property.

Even the People’s Republic of China exhibits some capitalistic features in its economy today that were not present during the years immediately after Mao Zedong took control of the country in 1949. It is not a classless society. There are rich and poor, and there is private property as most people buy their own homes or apartments because renting is not the norm. Businesses can also own their buildings. Private property rights were added in 2007 to Article 13 of the PRC Constitution, which states: “The state, in accordance with law, protects the rights of citizens to private property and its inheritance.” However, the catch is that citizens cannot own land. A statutory land use right allows citizens to legally possess, use and benefit from property owned by another, in this case, the PRC.

Communism is related to socialism, but the two often are confused. In socialism, individuals own personal property, classes exist because some people can earn more than others and industrial production is communally owned but managed through a democratically elected government that allocates economic resources based on an individual’s ability and contribution. China, with only one political party, may claim to have elections. But its leader, Xi Jinping, has effectively installed himself for life.