JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Here we go again. The governor signs into law something he concedes is flawed.
In this case, it’s instituting the firing squad as a backup to executions by lethal injection, which have become problematic because pharmaceutical firms won’t provide the state with the necessary chemicals.
“While I am signing this bill, it is important to point out that fulfilling justice can and must be done while minimizing stress on corrections personnel,” Little wrote.
How?
The supposedly “humane” execution by lethal injection has traumatized prison personnel involved. Last year, National Public Radio surveyed 26 corrections officers involved in carrying out 200 executions by lethal injection in 17 states. Most of them didn’t get over it. How do you minimize the additional stress of killing a human being intentionally and through a gun sight?
Before he got blindsided by this firing squad bill, Idaho’s prisons chief, Josh Tewalt, had already told lawmakers: “I don’t feel, as the director of the Idaho Department of Correction, the compulsion to ask my staff to do that.”
The Idaho Legislature is on the wrong side of public opinion.
As a YouGov poll of 1,000 adults found eight years ago, 53% of Americans consider firing squads to be cruel and unusual punishment vs. 33% who do not.
This is one time the governor could have stood his ground.
JEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairperson Dorothy Moon.
In announcing the closure of its labor and delivery unit, Bonner General Health in Sandpoint cited how the GOP Legislature is driving doctors out of the state by subjecting them to felony convictions and imprisonment if they veer toward violating Idaho’s strict abortion ban.
“Highly respected, talented physicians are leaving. Recruiting replacements will be extraordinarily difficult,” Bonner General Health said in a news release.
When your party is expanding the size of Idaho’s “maternity care deserts,” you can offer a solution or — like Moon — you can blame the victim.
“This isn’t about abortion; it’s about making excuses for staffing issues,” she told the Washington Post.
What a crock.
Maintaining an obstetrics unit is costly — especially in a state such as Idaho where a substantial number of women rely on Medicaid. Where was Moon when her Republican lawmakers set Medicaid reimbursement rates below what it costs Idaho hospitals to provide prenatal, labor and delivery care?
And who is Moon listening to?
Not Amelia Huntsberger, an OB-GYN at Bonner General Health, who’s leaving Idaho because of the Legislature’s decisions.
Not Deborah Owen, an OB-GYN who wrote in the Bonner County Daily Bee: “It’s easier to relocate than to live in fear or have to live with yourself when you are forbidden to use your skills and training to save or to help a patient with a severely compromised pregnancy.”
And certainly not Boise maternal-fetal medicine physician Kylie Cooper, who announced her departure last month in the Idaho Capital Sun: “ ... “I cannot continue to practice in a place where I do not feel safe.”
They don’t call Moon “Gaslighting Dorothy” for nothing.
CHEERS ... to Sean Cassidy, a retired professor of humanities at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Along with 29 former LCSC faculty members, staff and students, Cassidy has been a notable exception to a relative dearth of protest over the Legislature’s gag order on Idaho’s college campuses.
Earlier this month, Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act prompted LCSC to drop several abortion-related topics from the “Unconditional Care” exhibit at the Center for Arts & History.
Breaking the law could result in imprisonment, hefty fines and career loss.
“If the mere depiction of a pill bottle and a video discussion on women’s reproductive experiences leads to self-censorship, it demonstrates that the No Public Funds Act is having a strong chilling effect on our colleagues’ ability to carry out the educational mission of the college,” they wrote in Thursday’s Lewiston Tribune.
Good for them. Here’s hoping others will follow their lead.
JEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.
His incompetent legal warfare against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is costing you money.
Labrador is Health and Welfare’s attorney. So when questions arose about how the department was allocating federal American Rescue Plan grants to 80 community organizations — including the Kendrick School District — trying to help young children overcome learning deficits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Labrador could have done what any attorney would do: call his client, Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
Jeppesen would have told him the agency’s guidelines allowing funds to be spent on children younger than 5 — in spite of a legislative directive to focus exclusively on older children — followed ambiguous language in the state law.
Instead, Labrador carpet bombed his client and the community organizations with overwhelming demands for records. Now Labrador is in the unprecedented position of fending off lawyers — including Trudy Hanson Fouser, of Boise — who represent Health and Welfare.
Guess who’s going to pay her billable hours?
They’ve already got Labrador trying to explain these details: Under his predecessor, Lawrence Wasden, the attorney general’s office issued a Nov. 30 memo advising Health and Welfare it “does not appear to violate federal and state guidelines.”
Then on Jan. 25 — nearly a month after Labrador became attorney general — his office issued another memo stating Health and Welfare’s policy “raises no concerns of statutory violations.”
That memo’s author — Division Chief Chelsea Kidney — resigned last week. You can bet that isn’t helping morale in the office. Nor does it enhance Labrador’s credibility.
Before handing over Kidney’s cellphone’s to Labrador’s office, Health and Welfare officials scrubbed it — resetting it to factory settings.
“We have all those records,” Health and Welfare spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr told the Idaho Statesman. “We believe that the data is ours, and that, at this point, they aren’t entitled to that data because (the attorney general’s office has ) a conflict with the department.”
See what happens when your attorney general is more of a politician than a lawyer?