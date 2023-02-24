CHEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Monday, as the news of President Joe Biden’s journey to Kyiv broke, Simpson tweeted: “America will always stand with those who seek freedom!”
It has the virtue of being true. The cause of freedom will be decided in this war. America’s fate is bound up in the outcome.
But in today’s political climate, any Republican who stands with Ukraine risks incurring the wrath of his party’s MAGA base.
According to the Pew Research Center, 40% of the GOP now thinks the U.S. is providing too much aid to Ukraine. The Associated Press says support for Ukraine among Republicans has dwindled down to 39%.
Only 11 House Republicans have signed a “Ukraine fatigue” resolution to withdraw aid from that country and, in effect, sign up with Vladimir Putin — but they’re the people burning up all the oxygen in the right-wing media: Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, both R-Ariz., Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., among them.
Former President Donald Trump — who often follows rather than leads his base — opined: “World War III has never been closer than it is right now. We need to clean house of all of the war mongers and America last globalists in the Deep State, the Pentagon, the State Department and the national security industrial complex.”
Not to be outdone, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued: “The fear of Russia going into NATO countries and all that, steamrolling, that has not even come close to happening. I think they have shown themselves to be a third-rate military power.”
None of which is news to Simpson, who read these reactions on his Twitter page:
l “Why don’t we take care of the US first?”
l “Ukraine isn’t at war with Russia. NATO is!”
l “We need that money to fix the USA not get into a War with Russia.”
l “The January 6th political prisoners deserve freedom.”
l “America first with our money, everyone else can take a seat. The majority of your constituency is not on board!”
l “No more money for Ukraine! We voted for you, I’m in your district, and if you vote yes, you will loose our support and I will advocate for everyone I know to do the same. AMERICA first sir.”
When defending freedom in its hour of danger is fraught with political risks, some cold and calculating souls will shrink from that cause.
Not Simpson. Good for him.
JEERS ... to state Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood.
Clearwater County’s voice in the Legislature owes a lot to the closed Republican primary election — and he wants to keep it that way.
Following the dictates of Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Hawkins is behind a bill to ban ranked-choice voting.
You can see why the base that supports Moon and that nominated Hawkins would get behind this idea. Over time, restricting access to the GOP primary ballot only to those willing to register as Republicans has suppressed turnout to the most partisan and ideological voters. Last spring, only 22% of Idaho’s voting-age population bothered to show up at the polls.
With their disproportionate influence, these voters have delivered wave after wave of legislators who care more about Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman’s preferences than yours.
Opening up the election is the obvious solution, either through a top-two primary, which is used in Washington state, or ranked-choice voting, now used in Alaska and Maine.
After years of being marginalized by the GOP system, there’s talk of voters revolting and using an initiative campaign next year to enact one or the other to reopen Idaho’s primary elections.
Note to Hawkins and Moon: Do whatever you like. Voters, not you, will have the last word.
CHEERS ... to Tom Arkoosh.
The former Democratic candidate for attorney general has raised a good question: Of the legislators behind transferring state money from public education into vouchers for parents whose children attend private or home schools, how many would benefit personally if it passes?
Arkoosh has found at least two glaring conflicts of interest:
l Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, who is a sponsor of the voucher bill. Writes Arkoosh: “Lenney, a ‘political refugee’ from California, proclaimed on his campaign website that he and his wife have ‘been homeschooling our four kids (who are now in K-12) for over a decade.’ ”
Do the math. Arkoosh did. With each voucher check going at $5,950, this works out to $23,800 of your tax dollars going into the Lenney household budget.
l Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. Notes Arkoosh: Den Hartog’s husband, Scott, serves on the board of directors of Nampa Christian Schools.
All of which raises a few questions: Why are we hearing this from Arkoosh instead of the legislators themselves? When were they planning to tell us? And how many more of Idaho’s lawmakers have a personal financial stake in the outcome of the voucher bill’s success?
JEERS ... to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
The House State Affairs Committee chairman
is starting his 17th year in the Idaho Legislature. How was it possible for him to innocently break the rules about conducting the public business in public?
Yet, here he was Monday, engaging in what Statehouse veteran Betsy Russell termed a “classic ‘serial meeting’ ” during deliberations about a bill to ban the TikTok app from state government-issued devices.
A serial meeting is a tactic in which the chairman holds his committee at ease in order to meet with groups of lawmakers out of earshot of the public but in numbers too few to constitute a quorum — thereby evading requirements for public meetings or giving advance notice of a session that two-thirds of the panel voted to close.
Crane told Russell, president of the Idaho Press Club and Idahoans for Openness in Government, that he’d be more mindful of the rules going forward.
But this is a nine-term lawmaker who you’d hope would set the right example for those who are just learning the ropes.
If he so brazenly engages in bad faith behavior in full view of the public, you have to wonder what he’s doing when our backs are turned? — M.T.