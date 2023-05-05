JEERS ... to former Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
On her watch, responding to a growing tide of distress among Idaho’s young people became more difficult.
Consider what Lewis-Clark State College Vice President for Student Affairs Andrew Hanson and his colleagues detailed to the Idaho State Board of Education last week at Moscow:
Last fall, LCSC had 2,804 face-to-face counseling appointments, up 87% from four years ago.
The University of Idaho has added four or five case managers to handle its growth in demand.
Boise State University cited 8,162 “counseling encounters” during the fall 2022 semester — double the rate of 2017.
At Idaho State University, 43% of students who sought out a counseling appointment had “seriously considered suicide.”
“If somebody is feeling so dissociated, so lonely, so depressed that they’re not even sure they want to live, getting them interested in learning more about mathematics or any other subject is almost impossible,” Hanson said.
Among students enrolled in high school, grades 9-12, the 2021 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey reported:
Asked how many suffered depression so persistent during two weeks that they quit some routine activity within the past year, 44.8% answered yes — up from 27.3% a decade earlier.
To a question about purposely injuring themselves at least once in the past 12 months, 27.9% said yes, compared to 17.5% in 2011.
In response to a question about suicide, 21.3% said they had seriously considered it — compared to 15.4% 10 years earlier.
“It is clear that this is a pipeline problem,” Hanson said. “It is a K-20 issue.”
Going in to this disturbing era, however, Idaho chooses to fly blind. As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert noted, the state opted out of the 2023 edition of the survey last fall. Idaho joined Colorado and Florida in dropping out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior survey.
Ybarra’s decision came several months after the culture warriors in the GOP-led Idaho Legislature challenged the survey. At the time, a State Department of Education staffer told Kaiser Health News the state had concerns about using class time to engage in a series of questions parents did not approve.
Where does that leave Idaho? It can’t measure the problem. Without knowing where Idaho stands relative to other states, it lacks the perspective to improve on what’s working in the Gem State — or to reverse what’s not.
Idaho compares all kinds of education statistics — reading and math scores, teacher salaries and per pupil expenditures — to other states. Why does it leave student mental and emotional health in a vacuum?
CHEERS ... to Idaho Leaders United.
This anti-hate group could not come along at a better time. Its founders, which include former GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist, St. Aphonsus Regional Medical Center President and CEO Odette Bolano and retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney, are promoting diversity and inclusion at a time when Idaho seems to be sinking once more into a morass of discrimination and prejudice. The prime examples include anarchist Ammon Bundy in Emmett, members of the Patriot Front who were arrested as they plotted to disrupt Coeur d’Alene’s LGBTQ pride event last summer or even members of Idaho’s Legislature who bully members of the transgender community.
“I can tell you, as a health care executive that recruits and hopes to retain great talent for our health care systems, that we are losing incredibly talented people because of the extremist political views that we have in our state,” Bolano said.
It’s been done before. In the 1980s and 1990s, business, political and community leaders in the Panhandle joined forces to combat — and ultimately vanquish — the Aryan Nations of Hayden.
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
When he signed House Bill 71 forbidding Idaho doctors and families from responding to the needs of minors suffering from gender dysphoria, the governor could at least claim he was being politically expedient. The measure cleared the House 56-13 and the Senate passed it 22-12.
But there was no such ambiguity Wednesday when the governor zeroed in on transgender adults.
Little has instructed the Department of Health and Welfare to do all it can — within the boundaries set by federal law — to withhold Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care. At least the governor is not defying federal policy.
Keep in mind the federal courts will decide this. Two plaintiffs are suing the state for denial of Medicaid benefits. Little’s fingers already have been burned in that respect. The federal courts reversed the governor in 2020 and ordered the state to provide medical care for transgender prison inmate Adree Edmo.
Nor, as the Idaho Capital Sun’s Audrey Dutton reported, has the governor documented his claim that “hardworking taxpayers should not be forced to pay for an adult’s sex reassignment surgery, especially when evidence exists that such procedures are neither medically necessary nor in the best interest of the patient’s mental health.”
Jumping in at this point is pure political pandering at the expense of a marginalized minority. A profile in political courage, this is not.
CHEERS ... to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
There are three ways to exit political life — walk out, get thrown out or be carried out.
Inslee, who’s been on the ballot in one way or the other for the Legislature, Congress and governor since the late 1980s, has chosen to walk out. Given the Democratic leanings of the Evergreen State and the successful run Inslee has had in championing reproductive rights, passing gun safety measures and managing the COVID-19 pandemic, a fourth term might be his for the asking.
“But I do think there’s a season,” the 72-year-old said. “And the season right now, I think, is that having a first term, maybe, is more important than having a fourth term.”
There’s life after politics. But the last people to see it often are those with the most longevity.
How refreshing that one of them realizes it. — M.T.