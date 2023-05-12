JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
If he really cared about curbing the fentanyl epidemic in his state, the governor could do something about it.
Instead, he’s pandering to the nativist base of the MAGA crowd — and possibly making things worse.
Little is returning to the Texas-Mexico border to deploy a team of Idaho State Police officers to assist a “month-long mission for drug and fentanyl interdiction efforts at the border.”
But as the Idaho Statesman’s Scott McIntosh pointed out Thursday, immigrants illegally crossing into the U.S. are responsible for less than 0.02% of fentanyl smuggled into the country.
Instead, 86.3% of the time, it’s U.S. citizens who are bringing drugs across the border — and they’re doing it at ports of entry.
As the Cato Institute’s associate director of immigration, David J. Bier, noted last fall, the policy Little advocates — tightening the border — actually contributes to the problem.
Before the Trump administration clamped down on the border in March 2020, fentanyl amounted for about a third of the fentanyl-heroin seizures at the southwest ports of entry. By the time travel restrictions eased in January 2022, 90% of drugs seized was fentanyl.
“Because there were fewer opportunities to traffic drugs at ports of entry, traffickers switched to trafficking more fentanyl,” Bier wrote. “Because fentanyl is at least 50 times more potent per pound than heroin and other drugs, smugglers need fewer trips to supply the same market.”
So what’s the solution?
How about reversing the decisions of Little’s predecessors — principally former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter — to economize on drug interdiction at home?
Through the late 1990s, Idaho invested in its own Bureau of Narcotics.
Beginning at the turn of the century, the bureau was folded into the Idaho State Police. A series of budget cuts reduced the number of investigators and expanded their workload beyond illegal drugs.
Why doesn’t the governor consider restoring the state’s capacity to investigate illegal drug trafficking? He’ll be accused of expanding government. And it won’t get Little a flashy photo op with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
But it might save some lives.
JEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
There’s a common denominator to the stench of corruption swirling around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — billionaire Harlan Crow.
As reported by ProPublica, Crow is responsible for:
Providing Thomas with luxury vacations.
Purchasing properties in Savannah, Ga., from Thomas and his family, renovating the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home and then allowing Thomas’ mother to continue living there rent-free.
Paying two years of private school tuition for Thomas’ nephew — who has been in the justice’s legal custody since the age of 6.
Not only does this raise questions of conflict of interest, but also whether Crow and Thomas have engaged in tax avoidance. Isn’t it about time to summon Crow before a congressional panel to explain?
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, thought so. But when Wyden requested Crow to account for his gifts to the Supreme Court justice, the billionaire told him to pound sand.
And Crapo, the ranking Republican on the Finance Committee, is just fine with that. Crapo told Politico he would oppose any effort to obtain Crow’s records because it “would undermine the independence of the Supreme Court and its individual justices.”
How does transparency and disclosure interfere with the independence of the court? Would Crapo be as concerned about the independence of the court if the questions were looming over a Democratic appointee rather than Thomas, a favorite of the right-wing base?
Is Crapo comfortable with Thomas’ ethics? Does he share them? Is this the kind of message Idaho’s senior senator would deliver in a commencement address to law school graduates?
CHEERS ... to North Idaho College trustee Tarie Zimmerman.
Stuck in the minority on a board that seems determined to demolish NIC, Zimmerman has appealed to the Idaho State Board of Education for help.
Last fall, voters transferred control of the college to a three-member majority of right-wing ideologues — Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner — who have attempted to toss out the president, blow up the budget and, in the process, encourage both students and faculty to flee as the institution’s accreditation hangs by a thread.
“The current majority on the NIC board, if left unchecked, will undoubtedly cause the loss of accreditation,” Zimmerman wrote. “As a trustee for NIC, I implore you to do what is right on behalf of the students and staff of NIC and the North Idaho community and exercise your power to save NIC.”
As unprecedented as it would be for a state board to intervene in a community college, what other choice is there?
JEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairperson Dorothy Moon.
Now she’s lifting talking points from QAnon.
Case in point: Last month, Moon accused her political adversaries of promoting pedophilia.
“The problem isn’t that all people who ascribe to the LGBTQ+ ideology are predators, it is that this ideology provides cover for predators,” Moon wrote last month. “Regardless of how the Left and their friends in the Democrat Party will spin this, the central issue remains: The Left advocates for the sexualization of children.”
If Moon is interested in rooting out predators, she should stop supporting her party’s interference with the accepted medical treatment of minors suffering from gender dysphoria. The GOP-led Legislature banned medical treatment for transgender minors.
Pedophilia is not the handiwork of the LGBTQ+ community. Abusers tend to be trusted adults — a parent, a relative, a Boy Scout leader, a priest — and by and large, a male heterosexual. Of course, that’s the same crowd Moon champions.
Why doesn’t Moon castigate members of her party in the Legislature who are hostile toward Idaho’s Child and Family Services?
Moon has no problem vilifying a marginalized minority to score political points while turning a blind eye to the real sources of — and solutions to — child abuse.
This goes beyond her typical estrangement from the truth. Moon has now crossed the line into cruelty. — M.T.