OPINION: Citizens reclaim America through Donald Trump’s agenda

Congratulations to the American citizens who used the power of the right to vote to elect Donald J. Trump the 47th president of the United States of America. The victory was a landslide decision from all over the United States with a mandate for change to restore the constitutional rights of American citizens.
Both the popular vote and the Electoral College results were an obvious demand for a return to sanity and removal of the overall corruption of the government agencies in the United States. The election results reinforce the fact that your vote does count and our government is for the people and by the people as our founders intended. We are united and we will stand.
The following list is derived from a speech given by Trump in March 2023 where he itemized his 10-step plan “to dismantle the deep state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption once and for all.”
The summary titles were added by Chris Martenson at Peak Prosperity on YouTube:
You’re fired. “I will immediately reissue my 2020 executive order restoring the president’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats and I will wield that power very aggressively.”
Completely overhaul corrupt security and intelligence agencies. “We will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus and there are plenty of them. The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians or the left’s political enemies, which they are doing now at a level that nobody can believe even possible.”
Reform FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978) courts. “We will totally reform FISA courts, which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care whether they are lied to in warrant applications. So many judges have seen so many applications that they know were wrong or at least they must’ve known. They do nothing about it. They are lied to.”
Truth and reconciliation. “To expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart, we will establish a truth and reconciliation commission to declassify and publish all documents or deep state spying, censorship and corruption, and there are plenty of them.”
Weed out fake news leakers. “We will launch a major crack down on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately weave false narratives and to subvert our government and or democracy. When possible, we will press criminal charges.”
Make inspector generals independent. “We will make every inspector generals’ office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the deep state.”
Congressional oversight of intelligence agencies to stop domestic spying. “I will ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to insure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people or that they are not spying on someone’s campaign like they spied on my campaign.”
Move government agencies out of Washington, D.C. “We will continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington swamp. Just as I moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, as many as 100,000 government positions could be moved out — and I mean immediately — of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America and they really do love America.”
Eliminate the revolving door. “I will work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with that they regulate. So they deal with these companies and they regulate these companies and then they want to take jobs for these companies. It doesn’t work that way. Such a public display cannot go on and is taking place all of the time like with big pharma.”
Term limits. “Finally, I will push a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress. This is how I will shatter the deep state and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people.”
This aggressive and extremely ambitious plan will be contested from all directions by government insiders, those who support the military industrial complex and the corporate industrial complex. Trump’s perspective comes from his successful business career and understanding the importance of accountability and transparency to prevent and end the corruption that has plagued our government agencies.
We need to continue to pray for Trump and his team’s safety as they work to restore our republic. Trump has already had two attempts on his life. We have reached a turning point in the history and future of the United States of America. We need to make these changes in order to restore our constitutional republic for the security and safety of our citizens and as a beacon of freedom to the world for many generations to come.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.