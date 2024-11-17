OPINION: Citizens reclaim America through Donald Trump’s agenda

Congratulations to the American citizens who used the power of the right to vote to elect Donald J. Trump the 47th president of the United States of America. The victory was a landslide decision from all over the United States with a mandate for change to restore the constitutional rights of American citizens.

Both the popular vote and the Electoral College results were an obvious demand for a return to sanity and removal of the overall corruption of the government agencies in the United States. The election results reinforce the fact that your vote does count and our government is for the people and by the people as our founders intended. We are united and we will stand.

The following list is derived from a speech given by Trump in March 2023 where he itemized his 10-step plan “to dismantle the deep state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption once and for all.”

The summary titles were added by Chris Martenson at Peak Prosperity on YouTube:

You’re fired. “I will immediately reissue my 2020 executive order restoring the president’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats and I will wield that power very aggressively.”

Completely overhaul corrupt security and intelligence agencies. “We will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus and there are plenty of them. The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians or the left’s political enemies, which they are doing now at a level that nobody can believe even possible.”

Reform FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978) courts. “We will totally reform FISA courts, which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care whether they are lied to in warrant applications. So many judges have seen so many applications that they know were wrong or at least they must’ve known. They do nothing about it. They are lied to.”

Truth and reconciliation. “To expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart, we will establish a truth and reconciliation commission to declassify and publish all documents or deep state spying, censorship and corruption, and there are plenty of them.”