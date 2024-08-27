Sections
OpinionDecember 10, 2024

OPINION: Close look at recent contests hint at Idaho Senate’s direction

Randy Stapilus
story image illustation

Contests for legislative leadership positions often come down to personal qualities: Who do you (meaning the members of a party caucus) better like, or not? Who’s your friend ... or, who could do something for you?

Because these contests usually are conducted by secret ballot, it’s hard for outsiders to be sure what the relevant factors were in making a choice between contenders. Sometimes, though, the issues look as if they might imply something a little larger.

With that in mind, consider the just-concluded contest for president pro tem of the Idaho Senate.

“President pro tem” sounds like an honorary title, but in the Idaho Senate it’s actually the top decision-making perch, the in-effect head of the Senate. The president of the Senate is the lieutenant governor, who presides over the chamber and can break a tied vote but otherwise has no real role there.

An aside: Both of Idaho’s current U.S. senators are former state Senate pro tems. The last time pro tem came open because of a lost election, in fact, Jim Risch was outgoing (having lost his Senate seat in the 1988 general) and Mike Crapo replaced him. The differing public personas of the two played into Crapo’s elevation.

For a long time, pro tems usually turned over every two or three terms, but in recent decades it has been held for much longer stretches: Jerry Twiggs from 1992 to 2000, Robert Geddes from 2000 to 2010 and Brent Hill from 2010 to 2020. His successor, Chuck Winder, of Eagle, seemed to be on track for another run of a decade or so, but he lost his Republican primary, narrowly, in May, stopping his run at two terms.

Winder has been in the Idaho Senate since 2008, and risen through leadership positions during his tenure. He has presented himself very much as what’s usually taken to be an Idaho conservative. But he also has been an institutionalist. You might imagine (though I have no idea if Winder would) a loose correlation here to Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate. Winder has been known to slap back at poor, insulting or demeaning behavior, which has happened from time to time.

That behavior has tended to come from the more extreme reaches of his caucus, and its outside backers. Winder has had issues with the Idaho Freedom Foundation as well. These clashes were a big element in his loss. He remarked after the primary, “I think we’ve had a huge influence from out-of-state people moving here ... All in all, Idaho is going to be fine, but good mainline Idaho people are going to have to get more involved in the party.”

But what did the Idaho Senate’s Republican caucus — which controls 29 of 35 seats — conclude?

So far as was visible — we’re looking through a glass, darkly — there were two candidates to replace Winder. One is the next in line in leadership, the majority leader, Kelly Anthon, of Burley. The other is Scott Grow, of Eagle, the chairperson of the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

Neither seems to be sharply aligned with the splits that led to Winder’s defeat, but there are differences between them.

Anthon has been mostly a lower-profile legislator, and in private life the city administrator at Rupert. You don’t get a major rock-the-boat sense here.

Grow, on the other hand, has, as JFAC chairperson, pushed for major changes in budgeting practices, and told the Idaho Capital Sun he “also would bring changes to the Idaho Senate if named president pro tem. He said he would push for Republicans in the Idaho Senate to meet before the session to develop a list of four or five major priorities for the upcoming session that Republicans agree on. Rather than introducing and debating multiple different bills on a school choice proposal, Grow would push to unite Republicans behind a single bill going into session.”

Other factors may be at play here too, but you get a clear distinction between Anthon and Grow as setters of direction for the Senate.

That the caucus went in Anthon’s direction (we don’t know what the vote was, or whether Grow even remained in contention until it happened) may say something about the caucus’s — and so the Senate’s — preferred direction. Might it mean a desire not to make major changes, to keep a cooler profile in the session ahead?

Don’t bet the bank on it. But leadership contest results sometimes can amount to tea leaves better than most.

Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor who blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He may be contacted at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

