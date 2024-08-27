OPINION: Coeur d’Alene Tribe is a great neighbor in Idaho

This editorial was published in the Coeur d’Alene Press.

Even the most recent Kootenai County newcomers are likely aware that the Coeur d’Alene Tribe runs a top-notch casino and golf course in Worley, just south of Coeur d’Alene. But our neighbors to the south are so much more than tourism magnets.

Roughly 2,200 tribal numbers inhabit the 345,000-acre reservation. This proud Native people’s land today is less than one-tenth its ancestral home, 3.5 million acres across Montana, northern Idaho and Washington. Mother Earth is revered, and if the land is the body, then Lake Coeur d’Alene is the life-giving soul.

In a landmark U.S. Supreme Court 2001 decision, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe was awarded ownership of the lower third of Lake Coeur d’Alene. Some scholars believe that provision actually fell short; that the entire lake should be under tribal control.

But one of the hallmarks of good neighbors is working together, especially through complicated and potentially life-altering challenges for all concerned. And that has long been the drum beat to which all of us newcomers — because in this sense, we are — have danced with our Coeur d’Alene Tribe brothers and sisters.