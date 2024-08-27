Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionOctober 12, 2024

OPINION: Coeur d’Alene Tribe is a great neighbor in Idaho

Guest Editorial: Another Newspaper’s Opinion

Coeur d'Alene Press

This editorial was published in the Coeur d’Alene Press.

———

Even the most recent Kootenai County newcomers are likely aware that the Coeur d’Alene Tribe runs a top-notch casino and golf course in Worley, just south of Coeur d’Alene. But our neighbors to the south are so much more than tourism magnets.

Roughly 2,200 tribal numbers inhabit the 345,000-acre reservation. This proud Native people’s land today is less than one-tenth its ancestral home, 3.5 million acres across Montana, northern Idaho and Washington. Mother Earth is revered, and if the land is the body, then Lake Coeur d’Alene is the life-giving soul.

In a landmark U.S. Supreme Court 2001 decision, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe was awarded ownership of the lower third of Lake Coeur d’Alene. Some scholars believe that provision actually fell short; that the entire lake should be under tribal control.

But one of the hallmarks of good neighbors is working together, especially through complicated and potentially life-altering challenges for all concerned. And that has long been the drum beat to which all of us newcomers — because in this sense, we are — have danced with our Coeur d’Alene Tribe brothers and sisters.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

That kind of cooperation benefits all. Thirty-one years ago, facing financial hardship, the tribe opened the Coeur d’Alene Casino. Ten years later, Circling Raven Golf Club began welcoming golfers from around the world.

Many tribal members now have good jobs thanks to these thriving businesses, but so do even more nontribal citizens. In its various capacities, the tribe directly employs some 1,700 people. As part of its gaming compact with the state, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe gives millions of dollars to area schools and nonprofits, showing how cooperation can far exceed what disparate entities could accomplish on their own.

We’ll remind you about some other great neighbors: The Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations. While the tribe is perhaps best known for its guardianship of natural resources, the task force has focused its energy and its intelligence on people of this region living, working and playing together safely and for mutual benefit.

Founders of the organization, including Tony Stewart, have always understood the essential place our Coeur d’Alene tribal brothers and sisters hold in northern Idaho — one that precedes our own by many, many thousands of years.

That’s why the task force honored the tribe during the organization’s 25th annual gathering Sept. 28.

If we’re not going to pay the tribe rent, the very least we can do is pay them our unwavering respect.

Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 13
Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionOct. 13
Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionOct. 13
Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion
OpinionOct. 13
OPINION: Why doesn’t Foreman go back where he came from?
Related
OPINION: The sloppy 2020 election fueled distrust about the results
OpinionOct. 13
OPINION: The sloppy 2020 election fueled distrust about the results
OPINION: Strategy of Idaho’s Russ Fulcher is to ignore his opponents
OpinionOct. 13
OPINION: Strategy of Idaho’s Russ Fulcher is to ignore his opponents
OpinionOct. 13
Letters: Our Readers’ Opinion
OPINION: The curious Idaho appointment of the NRA’s mouthpiece
OpinionOct. 11
OPINION: The curious Idaho appointment of the NRA’s mouthpiece
OPINION: An economic elitist is on the Washington ballot
OpinionOct. 11
OPINION: An economic elitist is on the Washington ballot
OPINION: Proposition 1 works for Idaho voters, not the power brokers
OpinionOct. 10
OPINION: Proposition 1 works for Idaho voters, not the power brokers
OPINION: Republican Party doubles down on labor shortage
OpinionOct. 9
OPINION: Republican Party doubles down on labor shortage
OPINION: Will Idaho voters show self-respect if their wishes are ignored?
OpinionOct. 8
OPINION: Will Idaho voters show self-respect if their wishes are ignored?
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy