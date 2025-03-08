OPINION: Cuts to Medicaid would hurt Washington's children and poor

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

President Donald Trump said repeatedly on the campaign trail that, if elected, he wouldn’t cut Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security. As recently as last week, accompanied by his surrogate Elon Musk, he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity the same thing.

Yet, U.S. House Republicans got a different message that was tucked into Project 2025. They passed a budget resolution that calls for tax cuts of $4.5 trillion and a $2 trillion cut in federal spending through 2035.

In that proposal, Medicaid, which supports health care for low-income people, people in nursing homes and those with disabilities, would be slashed by $880 billion. That would pave the way for Trump to extend his 2017 tax cut for America’s wealthiest people, which is set to expire this year. And it threatens the medical safety net created by America’s Affordable Care Act.

Now it’s up to the Republican-led Senate and House to reconcile the differences between an earlier Senate plan and the recent House version.

The $880 billion in Medicaid funding helps just as many people in red states as it does people in blue states, and likely even more, since poverty rates are higher in states such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.