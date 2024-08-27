OPINION: Decline in OD deaths proves collaboration works

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

———

The number of drug overdoses nationwide dropped this year for the first time in 10 years, and the same is true in Washington and King County.

There are many reasons for the decline, experts say, but one overarching reason could be that public entities have listened to those most affected by the crisis and acted.

That’s unusual in this era of political polarization. But when it comes to preventing deaths, politicians and other stakeholders have made welcome progress.

Among the progress this year was the Legislature’s approval of House Bill 1956, which created a statewide drug overdose prevention and education campaign through the Department of Health. State lawmakers also made overdose reversal medications and fentanyl testing more widely available. The city of Seattle also made reversal medications available for its first responders.

In addition, the Legislature carved out money from a settlement with sellers and producers of opioids to go to tribes for treatment and prevention.

In King County, deaths from overdose rose from 344 in 2015 to 1,370 in 2023, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. The numbers are now trending downward. As of Tuesday, 954 people have died from overdoses in the county this year.