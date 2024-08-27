OPINION: Despite what’s been said, America is not a garbage dump

The United States is neither a garbage dump, nor are we a “s---hole” country. We never have been, despite what our president-elect says.

Those who voted for Kamala Harris should finish mourning, and embrace change. America wants to change direction. Democrats and independents should get on board and support what the rest of the country wants, while insisting on fiscal responsibility. Idaho Democrats need to change radically. New people moving to Idaho, especially from blue states will see Idaho Democrats as conservative enough, once the (D) does not follow a name on the ballot. Idaho Democrats can just reregister and become a moderate wing of the Republican Party.

In Idaho, for those who voted for Democratic Party’s losing candidates, there are alternatives. For Democratic candidates who lost, embrace the fact that Idaho Democrats are very close to being what traditional Republicans are in other states — fiscally conservative, moderate people who believe in the U.S. Constitution and our Idaho state Constitution. Keep your values, but turn into Republicans — moderate Republicans.

These new moderate Republicans then can run in the only Idaho primaries that count, the Republican primaries. They can debate against incumbents in the primary races. Also, they can stay in touch with the national Democrats so they can have access to Democratic Party billionaires and other billionaires who fund both sides.

The winners in the recent elections want a wall across the Mexican border. They want tariffs. They want the U.S. to be isolationist. And they want the U.S. to be neutral and not involved in foreign conflicts. It’s hard to blame them, given the Iraq War fiasco.

Fiscal responsibility means a return to the days of past generations, when the U.S. paid for what our government spends money on. The last time that was done, Republicans controlled Congress and a Democrat, Bill Clinton, was in the White House. That was a quarter-century ago. The Republican Party abandoned fiscal responsibility in 2001. It is now the credit-and-spend party that took the U.S. from a balanced budget in 2000 to the current $35 trillion national debt. It is time to turn the table and hold Republican excesses in check.

Republicans now might have control, but they have shown themselves to be divided. There is the MAGA wing of Republicans, and yet still existing is a traditional conservative wing of Republicans. They believe the U.S. still has a role in the world and that alliances are needed to defend against a foreign takeover of the U.S. and North America. The shrinking traditional wing needs some Democrats to actually pass legislation.