OPINION: Did Trump just declare war on Idaho’s economy?

What President-elect Donald Trump had to say last Sunday on “Meet the Press” ought to send a chill down the spines of Idaho’s elected officials.

They know their state’s economy depends on the undocumented workers meeting the demand for labor.

Yet Trump outlined a policy that goes beyond rounding up undocumented immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

His agenda includes

Mass deportation — “Well, I think you have to do it and it’s a hard, it’s a very tough thing to do. But you have to have, you know, rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally.”

Deporting both family members who are undocumented as well as those who are citizens — “We’ll send the whole family, very humanely, back to the country where they came. That way, the family’s not separated.”

Dreamers — Trump said he’s willing to make a deal with congressional Democrats to safeguard the status of people brought to this country as young children and have known no home other than this one.

Birthright citizenship as guaranteed under the 14th Amendment — “Well, we’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people. But we have to end it.”

Assuming Trump follows through, that spells disaster for a state that depends on a relatively stable population of about 30,000 to 45,000 undocumented immigrants to support the pillars of its economy — agriculture, construction and tourism/hospitality. In the dairy industry alone, an estimated 90% of the 4,400 workers are foreign born.

Among the findings of a study released earlier this year by the University of Idaho’s McClure Center for Public Policy Research were:

These workers won’t be easy to replace. Idaho already has a labor shortage. And 86% of the undocumented immigrants in the Gem State are holding down jobs. They make up 3% of the state’s workforce.

“Idaho industry professionals report that in some industries, unauthorized immigrant workers are filling key gaps in the labor supply, allowing businesses to grow, maintain or avert closure,” the McClure study said. “In Idaho, businesses are competing for workers more than workers are competing for jobs.”

Dairy farms may not be able to automate quickly enough to survive the loss of their labor. Some will shut down. Others will export operations to locations where they can find workers. All in all, it means higher prices for consumers.