OPINION: Don’t block the will of WA voters on natural gas

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Nearly 2 million residents voted to approve Initiative 2066, which aims to protect the use of natural gas as an energy source in state law and within Washington’s building codes. This month, climate advocates, joined by King County and the City of Seattle, filed suit in court to block the will of those voters.

While the courts will have final say, Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic legislative leaders support killing off what they see as a misguided and overly broad initiative. Their view brushes aside the concerns of the majority of state voters. Those leaders fail to see a genuine fear that, during the clean energy transition, the fundamental supply of energy to homes and businesses — the basic ability to stay warm, cook food and bathe — is under threat.

Blocking the initiative is not the way to reassure Washingtonians about the state’s energy supply and earn their trust within the immense and necessary effort of decarbonization.

Mayor Bruce Harrell, County Executive Dow Constantine and climate advocates contend the measure is a threat to the state’s clean energy goals. Admittedly, voters in Washington’s largest city and most populous county did vote in greater numbers against 2066. But at the state level, legislative leaders and the governor represent every corner of the state. They must address concerns of all state residents.

The lessons of this fall’s election, in the view of Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, is that voters were “in sync” with recently enacted policies: a cap-and-trade market for polluters, payroll deduction for long-term care and capital gains tax. Inslee said recently in unveiling his budget proposal that voters’ decision to maintain a capital gains tax guided him to call for a wealth tax on 1% of earnings over those in the state with more than $100 million.