Don’t let Washington forests be turned into pellets

This editorial was published in the The Seattle Times.

A pair of proposals to build wood pellet-manufacturing plants in Hoquiam and Longview would bring a growing but controversial global industry to Washington. Countries including the U.K. and Japan have subsidized the burning of such pellets to produce electricity. That has created new demand in places rich in the raw material: forests, particularly those in North America.

The two companies that seek to open in Washington pledge to make pellets from leftover logging and sawmill material — branches, sawdust and other remnants. But of concern is the industry’s operations elsewhere have revealed the use of whole logs, and even old growth forests in British Columbia, to manufacture them. That track record should galvanize incoming Gov. Bob Ferguson and the state Legislature to ensure Washington has adequate protections to guarantee trees from coveted forestlands aren’t cut to be burned in power plants overseas.

Burning wood in furnaces to generate electricity — particularly within former coal-fired power plants — has become a key scheme for some countries in eliminating fossil fuel energy sources. U.K.-based Drax Global, which uses pellets to create 4% of England’s electricity in a single power plant, is behind the proposal to open a pellet plant in Longview. Both Drax and Massachusetts-based Pacific Northwest Renewable Energy, which aims to open in Hoquiam, aim to export 450,000 tons of pellets per year from Washington, once operational.

Drax says it’s helping solve a long-term problem: what to do with slash piles, or the low-value wood left behind after logging. Company officials argue this form of woody “biomass” is better burned as pellets to generate power than burned on the harvest site, as often happens. Because trees can be replanted, they also support the idea that new growth of trees can offset the emissions when wood is burned as pellets. This is a notion that many climate scientists dispute, arguing instead that burning wood is actually worse than combusting coal for climate change.