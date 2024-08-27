OPINION: Entities helping farmers do more with less water

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

Throughout the Yakima Valley, fall harvests are winding down and irrigation districts are preparing for seasonal shutoffs.

Despite a second straight drought year, we’ve made it through another summer.

But as the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Questen Inghram saw firsthand during a tour of the Roza Irrigation District earlier this month, it hasn’t been easy — and it hasn’t had much to do with luck.

The Yakima Basin Joint Board — a partnership of seven irrigation districts and the city of Yakima — organized the tour. Guests included officials from the federal Bureau of Reclamation, the state Department of Ecology and the state Department of Agriculture. The tour took in Valicoff Fruit Co.’s Wapato packing plant, the Sunnyside Diversion Dam, the Roza Re-Regulation Reservoir and CLS Farms’ hop operation near Moxee.

And the tour group got an eyeful: the sophisticated technology at Valicoff’s packing plant, the new fish-friendly innovations at the Sunnyside dam, the Roza’s 70-foot-deep reregulation reservoir, and CLS Farms’ computer-controlled watering systems and storage ponds.

“Everybody in our industry is doing our part,” fourth-generation grower and Valicoff Fruit Co. President Brett Valicoff said. “People see produce at the store. The hard work and science to get it to them, I think a lot of people are unaware of that.”

Whether people see it or not, all that streamlining is helping central Washington’s farmers get by with less water, and that’s good news for everybody from fish to families.