OPINION: Evans’ legacy offers many lessons for today’s leaders

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Washington’s political leaders can learn much from Daniel J. Evans, former governor and U.S. senator who died Sept. 20 at 98. To start, they could adopt what became his mantra, crystallized in his third inaugural address as governor: “I would rather cross the aisle than cross the people.”

In a state that has, like the country, grown more deeply divided, collaboration between Democrats and Republicans is all too rare. Compromise is seen as weakness; the opposing party the enemy. The truth is that creating lasting, meaningful legislation means hearing out the disparate voices of all constituents, and those who represent them.

Part of the wonderment at Evans’ expansive and often bipartisan legislative achievements is filtered through the lens of today’s hyperpartisan politics. Washington’s Legislature has become more fractured, with wider ideological divides between parties, as elsewhere in America. Of 49 legislative districts in Washington state, only two have elected members of both parties to the Legislature. The other 47 are either a Democratic sweep or a Republican one.

So perhaps it is naive to think another Daniel J. Evans looms within such a political environment. Still, for sound policy to be crafted and balanced budgets to be written, it takes representatives from all corners of the state to advocate for every Washingtonian. It is ultimately how we can better their lives and sustain our home for future generations. Let’s hope Evans’ pragmatic example can inspire current and future leaders to remember what’s worth fighting for the most.

“We, all of us, are just short-term renters of space on the planet,” he told those gathered in 2017 when the Olympic National Park’s wilderness was named for him.