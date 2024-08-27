Finally laying Washington’s death penalty to rest

This editorial was published in The Yakima Herald-Republic.

“It’s a hell of a thing, killing a man,” Clint Eastwood’s grizzled, gunslinging character mused in the 1992 western classic “Unforgiven.” “Take away all he’s got and all he’s ever gonna have.”

Sobering words from a fictional cowboy. Words that should give us all pause.

The idea of taking someone’s life is as dark a thought as anyone can have. It’s not an action that any society should condone, let alone conduct.

But since 1904, our state has executed, by hanging or injection, 78 men as punishment for a range of horrific crimes. The last execution was carried out on Sept. 10, 2010.

Last year, however, the Legislature agreed to take state-sponsored executions off the books. Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a moratorium on them in 2014, and four years later, the Washington Supreme Court negated the law altogether.

Last week, the governor formally closed the Washington State Penitentiary’s death chamber in Walla Walla. Still, even though it’s been 14 years since the state has put anyone to death, feelings about ending the practice are mixed around Washington.

That’s understandable. It’s hard to imagine how vengeful thoughts wouldn’t creep into your mind if you’d lost someone you loved to the incomprehensible violence of a criminal act.

Of course you’d want the killer to pay — perhaps even with his own life.

But would that really help? The practical answer is no.

No matter what your moral stance is, capital punishment isn’t particularly effective or efficient.

Sure, execution inarguably ends the threat of further crimes by the condemned person. And for some victims’ loved ones, that might bring a certain amount of satisfaction or peace of mind.