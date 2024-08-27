OPINION: Follow the money for details on Idaho’s school voucher plan

The standard Idaho political rhetoric speaks of “school choice” — which sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? — and in his State of the State speech, Idaho Gov. Brad Little added to that with the descriptor “education freedom.”

The suggestion underlying that language is that public education is somehow oppressing Idahoans, that what’s being pursued here is the ability to pursue nonpublic school options for education. That construct is a crock.

Idahoans, like people in other states, have and always have had the ability to educate children in private schools or at home. The choice is and has been theirs. That’s unchanged. And no one is talking about changing it.

So what is “school choice/education freedom” about?

It’s about the money. Watch the money, in the session ahead, as legislators prepare to shift a large chunk of it — the debate likely will center on how much and when, more than if it happens — away from public schools to, well, somewhere else.

After all, roughly half of the general fund budget in Idaho (and across most states, this is more or less true) goes to education, and that’s not all the money schools get. This is a large pile of money, and some people out there salivate at the thought of taking a personal or corporate bite out of it. It’s not that there’s no concern about actual, you know, learning among these people; some no doubt are committed to doing something better.

But a moment’s reflection should tell you it’s not that simple. Remember the old saying, that if someone tells you it’s about the principle of the thing, it’s probably about the money.