For years, this page and environmental organizations across the state have railed against the state of Idaho taking possession of and managing federal lands within its borders. This page has cited a University of Idaho study that said the state can’t afford to manage those lands properly because of the high cost of administration. The environmental organizations have raised the fear that the state would sell off large portions to the highest bidder, private or corporate, who would then lock up the land and restrict public access. Either way, the federal public lands would be degraded and lost to the public forever, sacrificed to the almighty dollar, corporate greed and state indifference.
After all, managing a forest and harvesting a renewable resource like timber, using livestock grazing on rangeland to reduce fire danger and improve the condition of the vegetation or mining an area and repairing past mining damage to the land and waters in the process can’t be done, according to the environmental activists. That’s why all the federal lands have to stay off limits to any sort of resource use and can’t be touched unless, of course, it involves renewable energy.
In which case all bets are off.
In southern Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management is leasing 73,000 acres of land to LS Power, a New York private equity company, through its affiliate Magic Valley Energy LLC, which is licensed in Delaware to construct 400 wind towers that are 740 feet tall in Jerome, Minidoka and Lincoln counties.
In an article written by Janet Wilson in the Jan. 10 edition of the Palm Springs Desert Sun, titled “Feds may expand solar, wind across the West, including in the California desert,” we read that in the California desert, 70 miles east of Palm Springs, the BLM has approved nearly 18,000 acres of large-scale solar projects, including one that will only be 750 feet from a longtime retirement community in the town of Desert Center. Another 6,000 acres of development is being considered in the area. Already underway is the 2,600-acre Oberon solar project, developed by Intersect Power, which is only a half mile from this community.
The kickers?
The residents of the community were not notified by the BLM, the county or the developer before the project was started. And since 2012, the BLM has approved most of the solar projects outside of previously designated areas through a variance that saves them the trouble of going through a public scoping process.
In fact, the BLM wants to amend the 2012 Western Solar Plan and the related “programmatic environmental impact statement” with a new environmental impact statement that will cover all the Western states so that renewable energy development, both wind and solar, can be streamlined in the designated areas — even where habitat and species destruction can’t be avoided.
The push behind all these projects and the expedited process is the Biden administration’s goal of decarbonizing the electric grid by 2050. If that process requires the permanent alteration of large portions of the Western deserts in rural areas to achieve this ill-fated plan, then so be it. And make no mistake: The solar and windmill installations will require exactly that. Once the roads, fences, towers, control buildings, concrete foundations, lights, solar arrays and transmission lines are in place, the habitat in those areas will be forever changed. The scenery, flora and fauna, including desert tortoises, kit foxes, ironwood trees, etc., the solitude, nighttime dark skies and the public’s access into those areas will be gone.
Meanwhile the rural residents in those areas will have to put up with the noise and dust of the construction process, the lights for the towers and buildings that are on all night and the increased traffic required to run and maintain the facilities. The residents in close proximity to the windmills are also going to have to live with the 24-hour per day noise the windmills produce. And no matter where you go in the world, from the island of Evia, Greece, to the American Midwest or to the Goshen North wind farm outside of Idaho Falls, the common complaint of residents in the vicinity is that they can no longer sleep well and their health has deteriorated because of the generated noise. And if you believe that the noise won’t detrimentally affect the local wildlife, you’d really better reexamine your supposition.
So what’s the difference?
The federal government is industrializing rural America and leasing land to the highest bidder for projects that enrich foreign and out-of-state corporations and companies. If a state or local government entity owned the land and proposed this type of development, there would be an opportunity for the local and state residents to negotiate for the development rights so that they could maintain the rural character, lifestyles and industries from which they have traditionally benefited. When it comes to federal land, however, the public can’t bid for the development rights and so the administration in power can run roughshod over the interests and concerns of those rural residents. So while the commissioners in Jerome, Minidoka and Lincoln counties and the supporters of the Minidoka National Historic Site can pass resolutions against the Lava Ridge wind project, citing the detrimental effects it will have on their area, the federal government will have the final say on what happens to their quality of life.
The really sad part is that all these solar and wind projects will be subsidized by American tax dollars and that the environment organizations will be giving it their full blessing. Renewable energy comes with high social and environmental costs to rural areas. These are costs that the green energy zealots in our federal government are very willing to impose.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.