For years, this page and environmental organizations across the state have railed against the state of Idaho taking possession of and managing federal lands within its borders. This page has cited a University of Idaho study that said the state can’t afford to manage those lands properly because of the high cost of administration. The environmental organizations have raised the fear that the state would sell off large portions to the highest bidder, private or corporate, who would then lock up the land and restrict public access. Either way, the federal public lands would be degraded and lost to the public forever, sacrificed to the almighty dollar, corporate greed and state indifference.

After all, managing a forest and harvesting a renewable resource like timber, using livestock grazing on rangeland to reduce fire danger and improve the condition of the vegetation or mining an area and repairing past mining damage to the land and waters in the process can’t be done, according to the environmental activists. That’s why all the federal lands have to stay off limits to any sort of resource use and can’t be touched unless, of course, it involves renewable energy.